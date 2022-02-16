CUMBERLAND — Brooklyne Noel dominated in the paint and Fort Hill pulled away from St. Maria Goretti, 43-34, on Tuesday night at Fort Hill High School.
The Sentinels trailed 24-17 at halftime, but behind Noel and Carly Bennett — who both tallied six third-quarter points — they outscored Goretti, 14-6, in the period to lead 31-30 entering the fourth.
Once in the decider, Kayijah George and Bennett hit big 3-pointers, and Karli O’Neal was a perfect 4 for 4 from the line to help Fort Hill hold off Goretti and improve to 12-6 on the season.
Noel finished with a game-high 15 points and nine rebounds, and Bennett stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. George ended with nine points, O’Neal scored six and dished out four assists, and Alayzia Trimble came down with nine rebounds.
For Goretti, Halie Green and Amiyah Fulton tallied 10 points apiece. Green tallied six first-quarter points, and Fulton scored eight in the second quarter to guide Goretti to a seven-point halftime lead. Danica Bennett finished with six points too.
Fort Hill is at Northern (7-11) tonight at 7:30 p.m.
