CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill attacked the paint to build an early lead Thursday, and it returned to its inside game to close it out.
The Sentinels led by as much as seven before halftime and eight in the third quarter, but Northern battled to within 54-49 with 3:13 left after a pair of Isabella Yoder free throws. Fort Hill slammed the door with a 7-1 burst.
Consecutive inside finishes by Carly Bennett and Alayzia Trimble opened up Karli O'Neal for the nail in the coffin from 3-point land, allowing allow Fort Hill to pull away and down Northern, 64-52.
"It was a great way for these seniors to end on their home court," Sentinels head coach Sarah Bennett said. "They worked really hard for this, and they were really focused for it. They've played together since seventh grade, so it was good to get the victory for them tonight."
Despite sweeping Northern (11-11) in two regular-season meetings, Fort Hill (8-10) will be forced to hit the road when the two teams meet next Friday in the Class 1A West Region I quarterfinals by virtue of having a worse winning percentage.
The winner of that game will face top-seeded and top-ranked Allegany (17-4 overall, 6-2 WestMAC) in the region semifinals on Monday, Feb. 27, atop Haystack Mountain.
The Sentinels improved to 3-5 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference on Thursday, and the Huskies fell to 0-8.
"There are definitely some things we saw tonight to make adjustments for, I'm sure Northern did as well," Bennett said of the looming quarterfinal matchup. "We didn't do as much as we could've."
What Fort Hill did do is come out and establish its inside game.
Trimble and MaeLeigh Plummer scored two buckets in the paint each during the opening quarter, freeing up Carly Bennett for a triple that helped the Sentinels build an 18-11 lead.
"We saw the middle was wide open so we spread the offense and got them to drive in and draw fouls," coach Bennett said. "It was an important part of the game plan."
Fort Hill's balance was on full display in the opening quarter, which saw five different players make a field goal. All nine Sentinels tallied a bucket by the end of the night.
Carly Bennett led the Fort Hill scoring with 16 points, followed by Trimble (11), O'Neal (10), Plummer (nine), Kayijah George (seven) and Talia Young (four).
George dished out a team-high seven assists, notched five steals and blocked two shots.
"We have to have substitutions," coach Bennett said. "For any of these girls, with how hard they play basketball, they have to come off the court sometimes. We've really put pressure on our bench. ... They stepped up tonight."
Northern, which trailed 18-13 at the end of one, answered the slow start with a 7-0 run to level the score, but Fort Hill scored seven straight points of its own.
The teams went back and forth the rest of the second period, and Fort Hill clung to a 29-26 edge at halftime.
Northern captured a 34-33 advantage midway through the third quarter; however, a Carly Bennett old fashioned three-point play kicked off a 9-0 Fort Hill burst that gave the South Cumberland squad a 48-40 lead entering the decider.
The Huskies were held to just one field goal in the third period — a Mckenzie Upole bucket — but they kept the deficit to single digits at the charity stripe. Northern made 29 of 40 free throws overall, and Abby Nelson made 16 of 19 by herself.
Nelson, who finished with a game-high 24 points, sunk nine of her 10 foul shots in the third period alone.
Yet, Fort Hill maintained its lead the rest of the way with the help of O'Neal outside — she had two 3-pointers in the decider — and Trimble and Plummer down low.
Both teams now turn to their playoff matchup next week.
Despite being the No. 5 seed in the region, Fort Hill is confident it can make some noise.
"We were on the road a lot, and we have a difficult schedule," coach Bennett said. "In the close games that we lost, we know what was going on at the time. We're okay with it. We know the adjustments we need to make."
In the junior varsity game, Northern won 35-23. Ella Slaybaugh led the Huskies with 12 points and Nevaeh Bunbasi topped the Sentinels with nine.
