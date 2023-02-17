Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Rain ending early. Breaks of sun and becoming windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 56F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.