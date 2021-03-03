CUMBERLAND — The prospect of holding cross country meets in Western Maryland in late March and early April seems like quite a head spinner. For Fort Hill head coach Chris Morgan, he likens it to the United States Postal Service.
“The beauty of cross country is that we can run in any weather,” said Morgan, who is in his first year of coaching both cross country teams with the Sentinels. “Every season, I make it very clear to the athletes that we’re like the Post Office — we’ll be outside in heat, rain, snow or freezing cold.”
Probably the only thing not on the aforementioned agenda this cross country season is heat, as this has been one of the most active winters locally in recent history. It could be a hindrance to a sport that is played across multiple terrains, but nothing Morgan expects will be more than a speedbump.
“I’m really interested to see how this season plays out in regards to the weather. It’s been a fairly active winter so far, but we’ll be out there until they tell us that we can’t.”
While Morgan’s experience coaching during a pandemic is certainly similar to most other coaches of various sports, it did present an unneeded wrench thrown into the plans with this being his first season coaching both teams rather than just one of them.
“This experience has been difficult for me personally,” he said. “Because of the mask rules and social distancing, I have not been able to run with the athletes or play the games like we normally do.
“On top of that, this has been my first season at the helm of both teams, so that’s been an adjustment as well. Adding the pandemic and all of the restrictions that are in place has added an entirely new degree of difficulty to coaching both teams.”
The difficulties certainly resonate with Morgan’s student-athletes, who’ve been caught in a game of tug of war, of sorts, not knowing when they will be able to compete again.
“I feel the worst for my seniors,” said Morgan. “It’s bad enough that the regular season had to be changed so much, but what’s worse is that there will be no regional or state competition. Going to regions and states is always something to strive for and look forward to, but we can’t do that this year, and that is hard to swallow.
“I am thankful that these athletes get to experience some competition this year, even if it’s only against the county schools.”
One thing Morgan and his squad certainly have going for them is that cross country is probably the most social distancing-friendly sport, certainly amongst the fall sports. Considering that, Morgan said it made it easier on his teams in regards to their workouts while also teaching accountability since student-athletes weren’t allowed to organize for practices for so long.
“We’ve also had to get a little creative on where to run because we try to avoid coming too close to the other teams,” he said.
After Allegany County Public Schools gave the green light — followed shortly thereafter by the red light — for fall sports a few months ago, the runners are being given a second chance at some semblance of a season. Each of the county’s three public high schools will host a meet — the city schools will host the first two at Allegany College — with the City Meet to close out the season.
“I am disappointed that we don’t get to have a full schedule,” said Morgan. “While I like competing for county supremacy, going to meets at Clear Spring and Smithsburg are always a fun time against great competition. Plus, I hate having to miss out on regionals and states this year.
“I really am grateful that there is a season though. I love being able to see my athletes compete and improve.”
The Sentinels’ boys team has five members — Caden Jones, Caleb Morgan, Garrett Lepley, James Washington and Xavier Frazier — while the six-member girls team consists of Abbey Palumbo, Ryley Palumbo, Chloe DelSignore, Macie McKinley, Katy Hedderick and Hannah Custer.
The cross country season starts Tuesday, March 23, with a meet each of the following Tuesdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.