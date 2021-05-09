CUMBERLAND — Ally Myers scattered six hits and Fort Hill made three early runs stand as the Sentinels opened their season with a 3-1 home victory over Southern on Friday.
Fort Hill took a 2-0 lead after the first inning on Jaidee Guinn’s steal of home and an RBI by Emily Wilson.
The Sentinels made it 3-0 in the second on an RBI by Myers.
Southern’s Kiera Wilson scored in the top of the fifth after Hannah Nazelrod’s bunt to third, where the third baseman’s throw to first in an attempt to get Nazelrod out was wide. Wilson scored and Nazelrod advanced to second.
Fort Hill finished with seven hits, led by Guinn’s and Wilson’s two each. Emily Mallow also had an RBI.
Southern’s Kenzy Winegardener had two hits including a double and Wilson also doubled.
Myers struck out nine with two walks in going the distance for the win. The Rams’ Jordyn Warnick fanned six and walked five.
Fort Hill (1-0) hosts Bishop Walsh on Tuesday and Mountain Ridge Wednesday. Both games will begin at 4:30. Southern hosts Northern today at 4:30.
Bishop Walsh 17 Hyndman 1
CUMBERLAND — Brooke Adams limited Hope for Hyndman to one hit and the offense pounded out 16 in leading Bishop Walsh over the visiting Hornets Friday afternoon.
Adams struck out 11 and Bailee Greise belted her sixth home run of the season. Bailee and Chloe Greise, who stole four of the team’s 17 bases, both were 3 for 3 at the plate. Ariana Herrera was 3 for 4 and Brooke Adams and GiGi Jesse each had two hits.
after a 1-0 first inning, the Spartans took off with five runs in the second and fourth innings and six in the third.
Bishop Walsh (12-2) visits Fort Hill on Tuesday at 4:30.
Moorefield 4 5 Spring Mills 0 2
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Emily Kuykendall fired a two-hit shut out in the first game and Tori Humphries and Lauren Arbaugh doubled out of the Yellow Jackets seven hits in the second in a doubleheader sweep of Springs Mills on Saturday.
In the first game, Kuykendall struck out seven with a walk. Gracie O’Neill provided the offense going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Remi Hinkle also drove in a run.
In the second game, the Yellow Jackets overcame a 2-1 deficit with three runs in the third, scoring on RBIs by O’Neill, Amber Williams and Malina Price. Alyson Simmons’ RBI in the fourth closed out the scoring.
Williams relieved starter Humphries in the fifth inning and finished allowing only two hits, two walks with no runs and four strikeouts.
Petersburg 6 Moorefield 3
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Kym Minnich scattered four hits and the Vikings hit nine in defeating the Yellow Jackets Friday evening.
Hannah Lafferee and MacKenzie Kitzmiller had back-to-back solo home runs for the Vikings in the fourth inning and Jenna Burgess finished with three hits in four at-bats and scored a run.
Tori Humphries homered in the fifth inning that pulled the Yellow Jackets to within one at 4-3. Remi Hinkle had two RBIs.
Petersburg visits Pendleton County tonight at 7 p.m. and Moorefield visits Hedgesville on Tuesday at 5:30.
