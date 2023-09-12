OAKLAND — The varsity football game between Fort Hill and Southern scheduled for Friday night in Oakland has been canceled.
The Sentinels will be given a forfeit win and improve to 3-0. The Rams will fall to 0-3.
Southern does not have enough healthy football players to field a varsity team this week, Southern Athletic Director Matt Redinger said.
Monday's Southern at Fort Hill junior varsity football game is currently still on the schedule.
