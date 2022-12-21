Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with 1 to 2 inches most likely west of the Allegheny Front. Total ice accumulation around a quarter inch along and west of the Allegheny Front with a trace to around one tenth of an inch east of the Allegheny Front. * WHERE...The Allegheny and Potomac Highlands of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as snow and sleet between 4 AM and 7 AM east of the Allegheny Front, but freezing rain will mix in along and west of the Allegheny Front. Precipitation will change to freezing rain Thursday afternoon for most areas before ending as a period of rain Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow. Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute along with holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially Thursday morning through midday along and east of the Allegheny Front. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&