Fort Hill will play Joppatowne on Friday, Nov. 25, with a kickoff of 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
Online tickets via Go Fan or pre-purchased vouchers will be accepted at the gate. NO FUNDS WILL BE TAKEN OR EXCHANGED AT ANY OF THE GATES! Go Fan tickets will be available on the website to purchase by Monday afternoon. https://gofan.co/app/school/MD13221
Fort Hill High School recognizes that not all fans have access to a smartphone, an email or a credit card. The MPSSAA instituted online ticketing for playoff games beginning with Round 2 games, without an option in place for individuals who do not have these things. We will again offer the pre-sold vouchers as an option for our fans and spectators.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 8:15 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. we will offer fans who are not able to access online ticketing the option of securing your ticket to the game at the school. Tickets are $8 with an online processing fee required by the state of $1. Toal cost per ticket will be $9.
Fans who wish to exercise this option will need to follow the steps below:
1) Come to the school from 8:15 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. This is the ONLY TIME pre-sale tickets will be arranged by the school.
2) Approach the school from the front. Ticket sales will be conducted at the auditorium entrance.
3) Fans may purchase as many tickets as they wish. Purchasing via the option we have set up for you is CASH ONLY. Fans must have $9 for each ticket bought.
4) The ticket seller will issue a voucher for each ticket bought. Fan names and ticket amounts will be registered by school staff on paper. Fans will need to verify the purchases made by initialing the document showing the number of vouchers received.
5) School staff will input and register each fan ticket prior to the gates opening and pay for the tickets using one credit card. The school will purchase the tickets online using the funds collected to secure a prepaid credit card.
6) Fans will bring their voucher to any open gate and school staff will take care of verification for you. You will not need to have an email, a credit card or a smartphone. At the gate, we will take care of everything for you.
7) If you lose your voucher, or do not have a voucher for entry, you will be required to purchase a new ticket using the online option.
