CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill had its chances Thursday, but when push came to shove, Maryland School for the Deaf had all the answers.
The Sentinels led most of the third quarter, and the two teams were tied at 53 with 5:03 on the clock in the fourth. Yet, the Orioles were the first team to get separation, going on a 9-0 run in just under a minute in the decider, and the Sentinels never recovered.
Despite the best efforts of Anthony Burns, who scored a game-high 25 points, Fort Hill lost to the Maryland School for the Deaf, 75-69, at home on Thursday. The Sentinels' record now stands at 0-3.
"We didn't defend, we're slow to help, we turned the ball over," Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. "I thought we forced a lot of threes and we took more threes than we did twos.
"We're just not doing the things that it takes to win. We're not giving up either. We're going to keep plugging away. We've got to be able to take things from practice and be able to do them in games.
"Once we finally cross that mountain, I think this team's going to have some success. But with all success, there comes a lot of failure. There's a lot of kids that are hurting, they're upset. They're used to winning and we're 0-3. Basketball's a long season. We're going to compete. We're going to get better."
After Tavin Willis leveled the score with a coast-to-coast finish for 53-all, Maryland School for the Deaf made its move.
Nathan Sheppeck broke the tie with a lay-in, and Fort Hill committed a frustration foul soon after the ensuing inbound. The Sentinels were hit with a tech, and MSD hit both free throws.
Fort Hill followed with an empty possession, and Orioles guard Zion Ortiz — who finished with a team-high 21 points — buried a 3-pointer. The Sentinels were called for a charge on their next trip down the floor.
Everything that could go wrong did, and everything that did go wrong seemed self-inflicted. Jaden Joseph capped the flurry with two of his 16 points on a lay-in.
In just 50 seconds, a tied ball game warped into a 62-53 Sentinel deficit.
Fort Hill didn't give up. It climbed to within 68-64 with 1:26 left after four-straight free throws from Breven Stubbs, who finished with 12. Ortiz delivered the nail in the coffin with an old-fashioned three-point play on the other end.
Maryland School for the Deaf always plays hard, but this version of the Orioles had some serious talent. Ortiz, Joseph and Ethan Sheppeck caused problems all night long with their ability to get to the basket.
"They're ultra-competitive, those kids, they play hard," Burner said. "They're known for it and they're physical. You can tell your kids a thousand times, but until they're out there, they don't understand these kids are just like you. They play really hard, they're fundamental, they're disciplined and they're going to compete."
Coming out of halftime, it appeared as if Fort Hill was about to take control.
Trailing 29-28 at intermission, the third quarter was the Anthony Burns' show. Burns nailed a triple and sunk a mid-range jumper on Fort Hill's first two possessions for the Sentinels' largest lead at that point, 33-29.
MSD tied it up at 38-all, and Burns rattled in another three. Overall, the junior scored 13 points in the quarter and delivered 20 of his game-high 25 in the second half, hitting five 3s along the way.
"Anthony played a really good second half," Burner said. "Anthony's a competitor. I think our biggest problem is we're trying to mold 13 guys into a team right now with a limited amount of practice, and it showed.
"Anthony competed, he plays hard and it showed. He wants team success, and we're going to find it at some point."
Though Burns lit Maryland School for the Deaf up on the offensive end, Fort Hill's defense struggled. The teams matched each other shot-for-shot all quarter, and Bryce Schadt — who also reached double figures with 10 points — hit a mid-range shot to put Fort Hill up 49-48 with 25 seconds left in the third.
How did MSD answer? Joseph tallied a three-point play to push the Orioles in front again. The third was Fort Hill's best offensive period, scoring 21, but it also allowed 22 on the defensive end to trail 51-49 entering the decider.
"We had too many defensive breakdowns," Burner said. "All season long, near the second half or early in the second half we've been able to take a lead. But we just can't hold a lead. Whether it's a defensive stop or a missed shot, or maybe a loose ball that the other team got, we're just a little slow."
Fort Hill was playing catch-up the entire first half. MSD opened to a 14-7 lead, and Logan Mullery drilled a corner three to pull the Sentinels within 14-10 after one.
Burns pulled Fort Hill even closer with his lone first-half 3-pointer, which made it 18-17 with 6:12 left in the opening half. Schadt's three cut MSD's lead to 27-25 with 1:15 left, and a trey by Anthony Palmisano made it 29-28 Orioles entering the halftime locker room. Palmisano finished seven points.
Fort Hill finally flipped the script to start the second half, taking a lead early in the third quarter, but it couldn't hold on en route to the 75-69 defeat.
The Sentinels (0-3) face a tough task tonight at home against Hedgesville at 7 p.m. Hedgesville beat No. 2 Allegany by 31 earlier this week. After that, Fort Hill takes on Frankfort on the road Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Spring Mills 49, Fort Hill 43
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Fort Hill couldn't overcome a 13-point, first-quarter deficit on Tuesday in a loss to Spring Mills.
Led by Keshaun Cheek and Jalen Franklin, who scored a combined 15 points in the opening eight minutes, the Cardinals exited the opening quarter with a 19-6 lead.
Fort Hill started to get into the flow of the game in the second, as Burns and Shadt hit 3s and Willis scored four points, but it still trailed at halftime, 33-19.
The third quarter was all Fort Hill. The Sentinels' defense clamped down on Spring Mills, holding the opposition to just five points, and five different scorers combined to pull them within 38-35 with a period to play.
However, Spring Mills executed better down the stretch, and Caleb Thomas chipped in eight fourth-quarter points to keep the Sentinels from securing their opening victory of the year.
Cheek and Thomas topped Spring Mills with 20 and 14 points, respectively. Willis scored 11 to lead Fort Hill, followed by Burns with 10, Schadt with eight, and Stubbs and Mullery with six each.
