CUMBERLAND — Ryley Palumbo and Brooklyne Noel both tallied a double-double, as Fort Hill swept Allegany on Thursday evening in high school volleyball action.
A little over a week after the Campers topped the Sentinels in a sweep when volleyball season for Allegany County Public Schools resumed, Fort Hill took the first two sets in nail-biting fashion, 25-21 and 25-19, before collecting the sweep in the third set, 25-15.
Palumbo finished with a game-high 26 assists and 10 digs to go along with five points and two kills. Noel tacked on game highs in digs (14) and kills (12) with three points and a block.
Olivia Beal fell just shy of a double-double with 15 points, eight digs and a point.
The Campers were led by Samara Funk, who recorded 10 digs, seven points, six kills and an ace. Morgan VanMeter added 12 digs, seven assists, five points and one ace, and Faith Stevenson had six kills, a pair of blocks and a kill.
Allegany won the JV game in a sweep, 25-19 and 25-18. Kinsey Hostetler was just outside double figures with nine digs, four points, four aces and two assists, as was Allison Leatherman, who had nine assists, three points, three digs and two kills. Zoey Rhodes added seven assists, six points and three digs, and Myla Lee had six points, six digs and two aces. For the Sentinels, Brienne Willison finished with eight digs and seven points and Grace Tressler had four kills, four digs and two points.
Fort Hill (1-2) hosts Mountain Ridge on Tuesday. Allegany (1-2) hosts the Miners for Senior Night on Thursday.
