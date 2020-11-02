CUMBERLAND — Ryley Palumbo and Alivia Appel led Fort Hill to a 3-0 victory over city rival Bishop Walsh in high school girls volleyball action Monday evening.
The win was the first in two matches for the 1-1 Sentinels. Game scores were 25-23, 25-12 and 25-15.
Palumbo led the team with 22 assists. She also scored three points, had four kills and made six digs. Appel scored 21 points, had seven kills and five digs. Brooklyne Noel made 12 kills, had three points and six digs.
There wasn’t a junior varsity game.
Individual statistics for the Spartans were unavailable.
Fort Hill hosts Northern and Bishop Walsh (0-2) hosts Allegany Wednesday evening.
Allegany 3 Southern 0
CUMBERLAND — Nevaeh Kendall and Samara Funk had double doubles to lead Allegany’s sweep over Southern for the Campers’ first victory of the season.
Kendall scored 10 points with two aces, had 12 assists, four digs and a kill as the Campers’ won by game scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-18.
Funk led with 13 points (two aces) and had 16 digs with eight kills and Morgan VanMeter added seven points with four aces and 11 digs.
Southern was led by Savannah Washington’s five points with four aces and a block. Emma Horner and Paige Rodeheaver each had four points and an ace.
Allegany also won the junior varsity match 2-0 (25-9, 25-13).
Zoey Rhodes led the Campers with 16 points (nine aces), two assists, two kills and Madison Ruhl had three points (three aces), three kills and two digs.
Sophia Lambert led Southern with two points and two kills and Riyana Harvey had a point and a kill.
Allegany visits Bishop Walsh on Wednesday for a varsity-only match at 6 p.m. Southern visits Mountain Ridge the same evening with the junior varsity starting at 6 to be followed by the varsity match.
