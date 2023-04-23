CUMBERLAND — MaeLeigh Plummer won four events for the girls and seven different Sentinels won individual events on the boys side as Fort Hill swept the Sentinel Classic Friday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Fort Hill boys earned 173.5 points to second place Clear Spring’s 91.3. Allegany was third followed by Clear Spring, Southern, Berkeley Springs, Hancock and Lighthouse Christian.
Sentinel winners were Tavin Willis (100m, 11.26), Tristan Ross (200m, 22.83), Jaxon Jones (1600m, 4:56.70), Liam Hamilton (110m hurdles, 17.06), Chase Lamb (300m hurdles, 43.34), Carter Hess (discus, 169’ 10”), and Gavin Carney (long jump, 19’ 0”).
Hess' heave broke the previous school record in the discus set by Garrett Snyder in 2002 (164' 8").
Fort Hill also won the 4x100 relay (Willis, Ross, Anthony Palmisano, Jacob Daniels), 4x200 relay (Willis, Ross, Palmisano, Chase Lamb), 4x400 relay (Lamb, Jones, Cooper Silber, Brendan Puffenberger, and 4x800 relay (Jones, Puffenberger, Landon Sensabaugh, Christian Robinson).
Other boys winners were Ben Golden (400m), Dakota Hamrick (pole vault) and Jackson Munday (800m) of Berkeley Springs; Zane Smith (shot put) and David Smith (triple jump) of Allegany; Jacob Faith (high jump) of Clear Spring; and Michael Nazelrod (3200m) of Southern.
The Fort Hill girls earned 193.33 points. Clear Spring was second with 91.33. Allegany was third followed by Southern, Berkeley Springs, and Hancock.
Plummer won the 200m (27.93), high jump (5’ 5”), triple jump (34’ 1.5”) and long jump (15’ 6.5”) for the Sentinels. She broke a 25-year-old record in the high jump, previously set by Jamie Deans in 1998 (5' 4").
Carly Bennett (discus) and Jaden Emerson (100m) were also victorious for the Sentinels.
Other girls winners were Morgan Trautwein (1600m) and Brandi Gochenauer of Allegany; Kayla Vanderford (pole vault) and Cheyenne Naile (300m hurdles) of Clear Spring; Avionna Ambrose (100m hurdles) of Berkeley Springs; and Abby Butina (400m, 800m) of Southern.
Relay winners were Fort Hill in the 4x100 (Brianna Boggs, Nevaeh Bunbasi, Jaidyn Mellott, Emerson), and Southern in the 4x200 (Abbi Harsh, Danielle Brobst, Iris Dubansky, Abigail Lucas), 4x400 (Lucas, Butina, Brobst, Dubansky) and 4x800 (Brobst, Butina, Ellie Williams, Emma Skeens).
