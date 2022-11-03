OAKLAND — Fort Hill overcame a two-games-to-one deficit to defeat Southern, 3-2, on Wednesday in a Class 1A Region I quarterfinal.
The Sentinels (4-11) took the first game 25-22, but Southern responded with wins in the second and third games, 25-22 and 25-16, to push in front. Fort Hill grabbed the fourth game 25-16 and it dominated the decider 15-4 to advance to the region semis.
Alyssa Shoemaker tallied 18 assists and seven points; MaeLeigh Plummer ended with six kills and three blocks; Sofia Ottaviani collected four kills, six digs and 10 points; Jovie Breitfeller finished with five kills and six service points; Talia Young garnered six kills and nine service points; and Jaidee Guinn chipped in 10 digs.
Fort Hill, seeded fifth, is at top-seeded Mountain Ridge on Monday with a spot in the region title game on the line. The winner will take on the victor of No. 2 Northern and No. 3 Allegany.
