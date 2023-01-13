CUMBERLAND — After an up-and-down start to the season, Fort Hill made a statement on Thursday night.
The Sentinels and No. 5 Keyser played a sloppy first half that ended in a 20-all stalemate; however, Fort Hill put it all together in the second half, embarking on a 24-2 run to blow the Golden Tornado away.
Carly Bennett and Karli O'Neal finished in double figures, and Kayijah George threatened a triple double as Fort Hill crushed Keyser, 56-36.
"The girls have had a history playing against Keyser since middle school, so they were ready," Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said. "We've had goals as a team and having each others' backs, no matter what's happening on the court, and they did that tonight."
Fort Hill returned all but two players from its state semifinal team of a year ago but entered Thursday with a 3-4 record, dropping a pair of single-digit games to Berlin and Preston in the last month.
Keyser, despite losing nearly all of its production from 2021-22, came in 7-3.
When push came to shove in the second half, the experienced Sentinels put it all together, and the Golden Tornado had no answer.
Beginning with a banked-in 3-pointer by George with 4:40 to go in the third quarter, the Sentinels went on a 15-2 run to end the quarter. They'd then score the first nine points of the fourth to pull away and get back to .500.
"I think they had 10, 12 second-chance points in the second half alone, and we turned the ball over," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. "You give up second-chance points, you turn the ball over, that's a recipe for getting your but kicked, and that's what happened tonight."
Fort Hill's defensive pressure, which forced 13 steals, and its improved half-court offense were also keys out of halftime.
"We were better with our substitutions," Bennett said. "We talked about some of the stuff we were weak on during halftime, made the correct adjustments. Mainly more of a mental game for the second half than the first, being patient."
Keyser absorbed Fort Hill's first run of the game.
The Sentinels opened the contest with a 10-1 flurry, and the Golden Tornado didn't make their first basket until Averi Everline sunk a 3-pointer with 1:06 left in the opening period.
However, Keyser responded with a 7-2 spurt to end the period to trail 12-8, and the Tornado used a 9-0 run to take their first lead on an Alyvia Idleman mid-range basket late in the half.
Fort Hill forward Liliana Zembower, who had seven points, pulled the Sentinels back even with a jumper just before intermission.
Carly Bennett, who scored a game-high 16 points, missed much of the second quarter with a health issue. She had success early shooting from the baseline in the soft spot of Keyser's 2-3 zone, making three first-quarter jumpers.
"Her teammates were key in stepping up, filling the holes, staying calm and collected," Sarah Bennett said.
Seven different Sentinels had field goals during the opening half.
"We had a slow start, but we kind of got calmed down a little bit, made a few shots, got to the foul line," Blowe said. "We made things tough for them defensively, battled back and got things tied up by halftime. ... Knew we didn't play well, thought we'd come out and execute a little better. We didn't."
The guard duo of George and O'Neal were invaluable to Fort Hill in its attempts to crack the Keyser full-court press.
George displayed acumen in splitting double teams and finding her teammates in transition — she finished with nine points, 11 assists and six steals. George had just one turnover.
"Kayijah is a smooth, calm basketball player," Bennett said. "She's just been stepping up in 2023 and coming alive. We're enjoying it, we're having a lot of fun this half of the year, and I think that's key."
O'Neal got into a rhythm late in the third quarter, hitting a 3-pointer and drilling another deep field goal to keep the Golden Tornado honest defensively. O'Neal ended with 10 points.
Lindsday Fleming tallied six points off the bench, and Alayzia Trimble added six herself.
Kiara Kesner led Keyser in scoring with seven points. Kiya Kesner and Everline added six points apiece.
Keyser won the junior varsity game 33-30. Faith Hamric topped the Tornado scoring with 10 points. Talia Young matched her total for the Sentinels.
Keyser hosts Pendleton County on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Fort Hill heads to Southern (4-7) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
