CUMBERLAND — Even though there is no region title or state championship to play for this season, head coach Lindsey Fisher and the Fort Hill volleyball team will be hoping to pick up where they left off before fall sports were put on hold in November.
After dropping their opening match last fall, the Sentinels won back-to-back games before Allegany County Public Schools put athletic activities on hold.
“I think the kids are glad to be back and playing sports,” said Fisher. “It’s definitely different and hard to get used to. Wearing masks all of practice in the gym isn’t ideal, but my kids are doing great and I think I am complaining more about it more than them.
“When we first started the season we only got to play three games before they shut us down, so i am hoping that we get to play all four games.”
The Sentinels dropped their season-opener to Mountain Ridge, 3-1, with the first three sets being decided by three points or less before the Miners took the match.
Fort Hill got back to .500 a few days later with a sweep of city rival Bishop Walsh, led by Ryley Palumbo and Alivia Appel, before moving to 2-1 with a 3-1 win over Northern before the postponement of the season.
Now, two of the three teams Fort Hill played aren’t on the calendar. The Sentinels hit the road for the first two games, opening at Allegany on Tuesday before traveling to Frostburg on Thursday, March 11. They will then host Allegany on March 18 before closing their season March 23 at home to Mountain Ridge.
“I think our team is happy they get to play, but also want to play other teams as well,” Fisher said. “The girls are making the best out of the situation and taking practices and our games seriously. Mountain Ridge and Allegany are two good teams, so we know they want to do their best.”
While volleyball isn’t as socially distanced as, say, cross country, it does have the added caveat of not requiring contact with opposing players, such as football and soccer. And while games being played indoors is less COVID-friendly, it will benefit student-athletes not having to battle the frigid weather that Allegany County typically faces in March.
“We are just trying to stay six feet apart as much as possible,” said Fisher. “Luckily with volleyball we are not necessarily that close to everyone all the time. We have had to make that many adjustments when it comes to drills and what we do at practice.”
Regardless of outside factors, Fisher is very confident in her team and has little doubt that they won’t make the most of it.
“We are working through it,” she said. “Coach (Kayla) Hutson and I like to give high fives and be around the girls, so it’s different for us. We have a great group of kids, they don’t complain and are making the most out of the situation.”
