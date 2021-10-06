ACCIDENT — Ryley Palumbo had a triple double to lead Fort Hill to a 3-0 victory over host Northern Tuesday evening in high school volleyball action.
Palumbo scored 15 points, had 25 assists and made 11 digs to help the Sentinels defeat the Huskies 25-18, 25-16 and 27-25.
Brooklyne Noel had a double double with 16 kills and 10 digs. She also scored nine points and had a block. Jovie Brietfeller scored six points, had nine kills and made seven digs.
Northern was led by Ady Taylor’s double double of 19 assists, 14 digs and eight points. Michaela Brenneman had 12 digs, nine points, seven kills, six assists and an ace. Madison Seese made 20 digs, scored nine points, had five kills, four assists and made an ace.
Northern’s junior varsity defeated Fort Hill 2-0 with game scores of 25-19 and 25-21. Grace Maust led the way with six aces and Natalie Reed had six kills and two digs, and Katie Allen had six assists and an ace. The Sentinels were led by Cailin Robertson’s six kills, a dig and a point. Tailia Young had six kills, two points and a block and Bri O’Neal scored two points, had three kills, a dig and a game-high 19 assists.
Fort Hill visits Mountain Ridge tonight and Northern played Hyndman, Pennsylvnia, last night and is at Bishop Walsh on Wednesday.
