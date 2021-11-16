CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill High School recognizes that not all fans have access to a smartphone, an email, or a credit card. The MPSSAA instituted online ticketing without an option in place for individuals who do not have these things.
Therefore Fort Hill is offering the following plan as an option for ticket access to the 7 p.m. playoff game with Joppatowne.
On Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. fans who are not able to access online tickets can secure their game tickets at the school. Tickets are $6 with an online processing fee required by the state of $1.
Fans who wish to exercise this option need to:
• Come to the school from noon to 2 p.m. This is the only time pre-sale tickets will be available.
• Approach the school from the front. Ticket sales will be conducted at the Auditorium Entrance.
• Fans may purchase as many tickets as needed. Purchasing via this option is by cash only. Tickets are $7 each.
• The ticket seller will issue a voucher for each ticket bought. Fan’s names and ticket amounts will be registered by school staff on paper. Fans will need to verify the purchases made by initialing the document showing the number of vouchers received.
• School staff will input and register each ticket prior to the gates opening and pay for the tickets using one credit card. The school will purchase the tickets online using the funds collected to secure a pre-paid credit card.
• Fans will bring their voucher to the main gate and school staff will take care of the verification. No email, credit card or smartphone will be necessary. The main gate is located on the home side and is the only gate that will allow access with a voucher. At that gate, everything will be taken care of.
No funds will be taken or exchanged at any of the gates. Fans must either exercise this additional option by purchasing a voucher at the school on Thursday, or have their online tickets ready for viewing and verification when they arrive at the gates using their smartphone device on Friday.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
