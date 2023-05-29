CUMBERLAND — For the first time in 15 years, the Fort Hill boys basketball team has won an area championship.
The Sentinels rolled to a 22-3 record, a West Region I title and a spot in the Class 1A Final Four and were co-champions of the Western Maryland Athletic Conference alongside Allegany.
Fort Hill added one more title after the season, an area championship. The Sentinels’ 11th area title puts them within one of Allegany for the most area crowns.
“I thought the kids and coaches did a really good job,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. “We started to jell late in the season, and that’s a credit to them.”
The area championship is awarded to the team ranked No. 1 in the final area sportswriter poll. The seven-person panel includes Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican).
The Sentinels were the unanimous selection. Allegany (17-7) was second in the final poll receiving 27 votes, followed by Keyser (17-8) with 21 votes, Hampshire (14-11) with 13 and East Hardy (18-8) with six.
Fort Hill had lethal shooters from deep in the form of Area Player of the Year Mikey Allen and 2022 All-Area performer Anthony Burns. It had the height of 6-foot-5 Owen Seifarth. It had complementary scorers in Deshaun Brown and Steven Spencer, and it had feisty defensive-minded guards in Tavin Willis and Anthony Palmisano.
That blend of talent produced the area’s highest-scoring offense (71.6 points per game) and stingiest defense (48.1 ppg), a blend that allowed Fort Hill to win by an average of 23.5 points a night.
Fort Hill set a new program record for 3-pointers in a season with 207, breaking the old mark of 187 set back in 2001.
Allen led the area making a school record 96 3s — the third most in area history in a single season — and Burns drilled 47 treys to tie for seventh locally.
Down low, Seifarth averaged 14.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, the second-best rebounding average in the area.
“It’s by far the best offensive team I’ve coached,” Burner said. “Some of the records that we broke, that shows that it was a number of guys we had contributing. Whether it was outside, inside.”
Fort Hill’s three losses came to eventual Class 1A state championship Edmondson, PIAA Class 1A runner-up Berlin and city rival Allegany — which the Sentinels beat 76-47 and 66-51 at home later in the season.
The latter defeat came in the West Region I championship game.
Fort Hill captured the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs, and it trounced Smithsburg, 65-26, in as comprehensive a performance as you’ll ever see in a state game.
“I thought we grew defensively,” Burner said. “That Smithsburg game, we were just hitting on all cylinders at that point. We did a good job mixing up our defenses. Nate (Simpson) and Mike (Allen) did a good job with that.
“The halfcourt trap, the 2-3. We kept offenses guessing what we were doing defensively. And we rebounded the ball, 1-through-5, all season long. That allowed us to get out in transition.”
If Burner had to pinpoint one turning point in the season, it would be in Fort Hill’s home game against Mountain Ridge on Feb. 7.
The Sentinels, riding a seven-game winning streak (which peaked at 14), may have been looking ahead to their rematch against Allegany three days later, and Mountain Ridge had Fort Hill on the ropes up by eight points with six minutes remaining.
Fort Hill turned it on in, outscoring the Miners by 16 the rest of the way to win 75-67. They rode that momentum to a 29-point beatdown of Allegany and into five more wins to make their first Final Four trip since 2008.
“I think they realized at that point that if they want to defend they can be really good,” Burner said of the Feb. 7 win against Mountain Ridge.
Though they were stopped by Edmondson, 67-51, at Richard Montgomery High School, it was still one of the better seasons in school history.
Fort Hill loses a talented collection of seniors in Allen, Seifarth, Burns, Willis and Palmisano, but it does return Brown and Spencer and the area’s best junior varsity team.
This team’s lasting legacy on the program may be the work ethic it imparted.
“They committed every day to practice and compete,” Burner said. “All 12 guys. In practice, we got after it. I think that’s the thing that’s going to have a lasting impression. As young guys came up, they saw how hard you have to work to be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.