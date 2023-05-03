CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill combined for 28 runs to sweep visiting Brunswick, 11-7 and 17-4, on Wednesday.
In Game 1, the Sentinels (6-10) overcame a 5-4 deficit with a five-run fourth inning, which was part of seven unanswered runs that allowed Fort Hill to pull away.
Alex Robertson went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Alysa Shoemaker was 2 for 4 with three ribbies, Jaidee Guinn went 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored, Paetyn Davis singles twice and Lydia Linaburg tripled.
MaeLeigh Plummer got the win in the circle, allowing five earned runs on five hits in six innings pitched, striking out six and walking seven. Guinn pitched a scoreless seventh frame.
Brynn Reynolds singled twice for Brunswick, and Emy Minnick was dealt the loss in the circle.
In the second game, Fort Hill exploded for 15 runs in the third inning.
Plummer went 2 for 4 with with a home run and two runs batted in. Rory Martz had three hits, one of which was a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Brynnan Wigger singled, doubled and drove in three runs. Guinn ended 2 for 4 with a double, and Robertson and Davis both singled twice.
Guinn was the winning pitcher for the Sentinels, allowing three earned runs in five innings of work. Brooke Munday was the losing pitcher.
Fort Hill (6-10) hosts Mountain Ridge on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
