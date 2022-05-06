FROSTBURG — Ally Myers tossed her second shutout in as many days, as Fort Hill routed Mountain Ridge, 11-0, in five innings on Thursday. The win is the Sentinels' seventh in eight games.
Myers went five innings of one-hit ball, striking out six and walking one. At he plate, the Frostburg State commit homered, doubled and drove in six runs. Myers hit a three-run double in the second and a three-run homer in the third.
Alex Robertson and Lydia Linaburg both slapped a pair of hits apiece. Robertson scored three runs, and Linaburg scored twice and drove in a run. Jaidee Guinn and MaeLeigh Plummer also tallied RBIs.
Jaianna Wickline singled for Mountain Ridge's lone hit. Macy Guinn was tabbed with the loss in the circle.
Fort Hill (11-6) closes the regular season at Southern (0-15) on Monday at 6 p.m. Mountain Ridge (2-14) hosts Allegany (12-0) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 18-11, Southern 0-1
CUMBERLAND — No. 4 Bishop Walsh clubbed eight home runs over two games, as the Spartans run ruled Southern twice on Thursday.
Seven of the long balls came in the first games. Chloe Greise and Courtney Adams left the yard twice each, and Bailee Greise and Brooke Adams notched a home run apiece.
Chloe Greise and Brooke Adams led the Bishop Walsh charge with both driving in five runs. Courtney Adams had three RBIs, and Jennifer Witt — who tripled and doubled — drove in a pair.
Bailee Greise, Chloe Greise, Witt, Adams, Gigi Jessie and Brooke Adams all hit safely twice each. Bishop Walsh out-hit Southern, 16-1, in the 18-run win.
Chloe Greise picked up the win, allowing no runs on one hits with seven Ks and one walk in five innings pitched. She went the distance in Game 2 as well, allowing one unearned run on three hits in six frames of work, fanning nine and walking three.
Koley Richard, who doubled for Southern's lone Game 1 hit, went 2 for 3 with another double and scored Southern's lone run during the second bout. Lilah Schmidt also hit safely.
Greise accounted for BW's one home run in the nightcap, a solo shot. Brooke and Courtney Adams both notched multi-hit performances.
Bishop Walsh (18-5) hosts St. James on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton County 16, Moorefield 9
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Pendleton County put up back-to-back five-run innings int he third and fourth to pull away from Moorefield on Thursday in a Class AA, Region II, Section 1 elimination game.
Moorefield, which finishes the season with a 14-14 record, plated five runs in the fifth to trim its deficit to seven, but that's as close as the Yellow Jackets would get.
Amber Williams took the loss. At the plate, Williams hit a home run and drove in two runs. Sterling Kump went 3 for 4 and scored three times, and Carlee Haines and Malina Price tallied two hits and two RBIs apiece. Marissa Ward, Emily Kuykendall, Price and Kump doubled.
Ally Vance got the win for Pendleton County. Baylee Beachler homered and doubled twice, Avery Townsend tripled and doubled, Katelyn Hedrick doubled twice and Keira Gardner doubled.
