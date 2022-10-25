CUMBERLAND — In the junior varsity edition of Homecoming, Fort Hill defeated Allegany, 37-14, on Monday night at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
“I think we played well,” Fort Hill head coach Shane Steckman said. “I think we came out flat, but at the end of the day we picked it up. We played pretty well defensively, they have great running backs and they’re well-coached. Number 20 (Amanni Blowe) runs really hard, our game plan was to contain those guys and I think we did a really good job at that.”
Tristan Ross led Fort Hill (5-1) with four touchdowns including three in the first half. Allegany (5-3) was shut out on offense until the final five minutes of the game.
“It’s that other team across town, a lot of emotions go into this game,” Allegany head coach Diovonta Jackson said. “It’s big for this city and it’s enjoyable. It’s fun to play this game with a little edge to it.”
Nick Adkins returned the opening kickoff 92 yards down the right sideline and into the end zone. The extra point was short and Allegany took a 6-0 lead.
“Nick’s been huge for us all year,” Jackson said. “He’s definitely a spark, he’s electric when he touches the ball. He has the opportunity to take it all the way. He’s pretty fast, pretty quick and he takes it to heart.”
Nick Willison picked up 18 on the ground to enter the red zone for the Sentinels. A few plays later, Ross walked in from a yard out to give Fort Hill the lead.
“We knew all week that this game was different than any other game because it’s Homecoming,” Steckman said. “We knew when they returned it, we had to respond. We drove the field and responded and that was big for our guys.”
On Fort Hill’s next drive, Ross picked up 12 yards and a first down. He finished the drive with his second touchdown of the game on a 20-yard swing pass from Noah House.
Early in the second quarter, the Campers faced a fourth-and-long. They lined up in punt formation and decided to run a fake. It led to a two-yard loss and a turnover on downs.
On fourth-and-7, Willison picked up 22 and a first down inside the Allegany 10. Braelyn Younger took a toss from the nine and scored to extend Fort Hill’s lead.
“It was a huge conversion,” Steckman said. “We don’t wanna punt in that situation and we put it in our fullback’s hands.”
The Campers found some rhythm on offense midway through the second quarter. They had the ball inside the Sentinels’ 10 and a first-and-goal opportunity. The next four plays failed to gain yards and included two sacks and a turnover on downs on fourth-and-long.
“We just had a few miscues,” Jackson said. “The boys wanted it, it was one we would’ve punched in but our fullback slipped. A lot of things get away from us. That was a momentum change in the game. We hand the ball back to them and they score, that put the game out of reach.”
The Sentinels got the ball back, and on their first play, Ross found space on the right sideline and went 75 yards to the house.
Fort Hill led 27-6 at halftime and outgained Allegany 217-71.
“Offense gotta get a drive going, a lot of time we shoot ourselves in the foot,” Jackson said. “We were able to punch a score in the second half, but we had one long drive in the first half. I wish we would’ve capitalized on that one. If you can’t keep up with the scoring, it makes the game out of reach.”
Willison picked up 31 yards early in the third quarter inside the Campers’ 30. It led to a 34-yard field goal by Jacob Bone. It was the only score of the quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter, on fourth-and-5, Willison picked up 15 and a first down. It set up Ross for his fourth touchdown on a five-yard pass from House.
“He’s kinda shaky on some things, but at the end of the day we know when we put the ball in his hands he’s a big play guy,” Steckman said of Ross. “We know when he gets it, there’s an opportunity for him to score. We’re glad to have him.”
Allegany’s Aidyn McKenzie then picked up 33 down the left sideline inside the Sentinels’ 40. A few plays later, he appeared to score from 15-yards out. However, a holding penalty took the touchdown off the board. The next play, McKenzie took it 40 yards for a touchdown.
“That was big for our offense to give them something to be proud of,” Jackson said. “A lot of times, if you don’t punch one in, it’s a letdown. I’m glad we were able to seal one in. It was Aiden McKenzie, he’s worked hard all year. He got his number called and was able to punch one in.”
For Allegany, Amanni Blowe led the Campers with 25 rushes for 119 yards. Adkins had 12 rushes for 65 yards and his 92-yard kickoff return touchdown. McKenzie rushed two times for 53 yards and a touchdown.
“Amanni’s as tough as they come,” Jackson said of Blowe. “It’s been a pleasure to coach him. He runs hard, I try to feed him the ball and he can handle the load. He can run right between the tackles with the best of them.”
For Fort Hill, Ross rushed four times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 25 yards, both went for scores. Willison had eight rushes for 127 yards. Younger rushed five times for 63 yards and a touchdown.
“Nick Willison’s a bruiser,” Steckman said. “He’s a guy when we wanna run the ball up the middle, we want to pick up big yards, we want a guy not to go down, we give the ball to Nick. He’s a prototypical Wing-T fullback where he’s not going down on first contact. He sees it, he’s gonna hit it.”
The Campers’ season concluded with the rivalry game.
“This has been a pleasure, it was my first year coaching at the high school level,” Jackson said. “I learned a lot from these kids, solid group of kids. A lot of them are freshmen, coming from middle school and they get their first year of high school. They played very well. To go 5-3 as a freshman, that’s a lot that you can build on.”
The Sentinels’ season finishes at home on Monday, 5 p.m., against Martinsburg.
“It’s always big to go against Allegany and get a win because you wanna beat them,” Steckman said. “They’re the blue team, we’re the red team and it’s always big to get that win and to kick it off for Saturday.”
