CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Mikey Allen scored his 1,000th career points in Fort Hill's 77-53 rout of Washington on Thursday to close out the regular season.
Fort Hill (19-2), which pushed its winning streak to 11 games, led 24-7 after the first quarter, 43-21 at halftime and 65-39 after three periods.
Allen, who scored 502 points during his time at Bishop Walsh, entered Thursday needing 27 points to reach the milestone. He hit seven 3-pointers — pushing his season total to 80 — as part of his game-high 27 points. The senior also dished out a game-high eight assists.
Owen Seifarth posted a double double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, hitting a season-high four 3-pointers, and Anthony Burns notched nine points and five assists.
Kristopher Doleman and Chance Zimmerman tallied double-digit points to pace Washington with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Fort Hill is the top seed in the Class 1A West Region I playoffs and will await the winner of fourth-seeded Mountain Ridge and fifth-seeded Southern in the region semis on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
If the Sentinels win the region title, they will be the No. 1 seed in all of Class 1A.
Northern 64, Rockwood 62
ACCIDENT — Ethan Sebold scored a team-high 23 points to help Northern outlast Rockwood in overtime on Thursday night.
The Huskies trailed 45-42 after three periods before tying the score at 58-all to force overtime. They outscored Rockwood, 6-4, in OT to notch the win,
Robbie Rollman joined Sebold in double figures with 14 pionts, and Luke Sechler and Easton Rhoten added eight apiece. Rhoten hit two 3-pointers and Sebold made one.
Will Latuch paced Rockwood with a game-high 28 points, followed by Dalton Boden (16) and Christian Schrock (12).
Northern won the JV game 61-25 behind Liam Stewart's 12 points.
Northern closes out the regular season with a 12-10 record. The Huskies, with a 12-8 playoff record, will be the No. 3 seed in the Class 1A West Region I playoffs.
East Fairmont 78, No. 5 Keyser 40
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — East Fairmont dominated from the tip-off Thursday to end Keyser' five-game winning streak.
The Bees jumped out to a 25-8 edge after the first quarter, expanding it to 47-15 at the half and 67-33 entering the fourth.
Evan Parr led all scorers with 26 points for East Fairmont, hitting a team-high four 3-pointers. Greyson Stewart added 13 points, and Jackson Crouso added 12.
Keyser (13-7) was paced on offense by Patrick Liller with nine points, and Chris Furey chipped in eight.
East Fairmont won the junior varsity game, 70-61. Jace Courrier (21 points), Daulton Middleton (12) and Kam Samples (11) were the Keyser JVs top scorers.
In the freshman game, East Fairmont won 64-42. Braylon McGreevy scored a Keyser-best 16 ponts.
