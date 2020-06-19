Fort Hill's Breven Stubbs receives an offer from Maryland

CUMBERLAND — It’s been quite the breakthrough year for Fort Hill football’s Breven Stubbs, and it just got even better earlier this week.
Stubbs received an offer from the University of Maryland on Monday — his first from any school, and it came by way of the local Big Ten school.
“It’s a great accomplishment, it means the world,” said Stubbs. “It’s the home-state school. It’s close to home, so it’s not far to travel.”
Stubbs was named the Times-News co-Offensive Player of the Year as well as to the All-Area’s First Team as the all-purpose back selection by area coaches following his standout sophomore campaign.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Stubbs accumulated 1,825 all-purpose yards, finishing the year as the team’s second-leading rusher with 1,036 yards on 86 attempts — a 12 yards per carry average. He scored 25 touchdowns to finish just behind Snyder’s team-high 26.
Despite the impressive season, Stubbs didn’t expect to hear from the Terps so soon, especially not as the first program to extend an offer. Other schools had been on him harder, but that all changed when he got a call from Fort Hill head coach Todd Appel.
“I was surprised,” Stubbs said. “I woke up one morning and coach Appel told me to contact coach (Jon) Hoke, and then he gave me the offer.”
Stubbs had hoped to attend several camps this summer to improve on the field, and also get in front of more college scouts, but those were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Fortunately for him, that didn’t seem to dissuade the Terps.
Maryland is led by second-year head coach Mike Locksley, who was the offensive coordinator under head coach Randy Edsall when the Terps recruited former Fort Hill and current Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson.
Hoke, the coach who formally offered Stubbs, is Maryland’s defensive coordinator. He is entering his second season in College Park after being brought in by Locksley.
Still, the next level remains three years away for Stubbs, and he’s focused on not letting an offer, no matter how exciting, get to his head. He knows he still has a lot of work to do.
“It doesn’t get in my head, I’ve got to keep working in the classroom and on the field,” he said. “I want to work on my knowledge of the game, footwork on both sides of the ball.”
Though there’s still room for improvement, there’s no question Stubbs has tantalizing potential on the football field. For now, an offer from the hometown Big 10 school is a substantial benchmark for the rising back.
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
