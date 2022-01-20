CUMBERLAND, Md. — Few soccer players left it all on the field quite like Jacob Tichnell did in 2021. The Fort Hill shot-stopper closes out his illustrious career by being the first Sentinel to win the Dave Searles Goalkeeper of the Year.
The individual awards and All-Area teams were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News by each team’s respective head coach.
Having an elite goalkeeper can put teams on a level they thought may not be possible. For the Sentinels in 2021, that was seemingly the case, according to first-year head coach Zach Steckman.
“Without Jacob Tichnell, (we) would have been lucky to win a game,” he said of Tichnell, who he described as the team’s engine and a spark plug.
Instead, Fort Hill won eight games in Steckman’s inaugural season, with Tichnell recording a shutout in seven of those wins.
On the year, Tichnell stopped 154 shots for a .911% save percentage, both leading the area, while yielding 15 goals, good for second-least in the area.
Perhaps even more impressive than the dozens of sprawling saves Tichnell made, or close-range stops where his positioning was perfect, was how the senior coordinated a completely new and inexperienced defense.
More than half of the goals scored on Tichnell came in three matchups against Mountain Ridge, who held the best record in the area (14-2) and second-most goals scored (63).
Even in those losses (3-0, 2-0 and 3-1), Tichnell recorded 11, 12 and eight saves, respectively.
But perhaps Tichnell’s most impressive performance came against crosstown rival Allegany in Homecoming, where he stopped 22 shots in a 2-0 shutout victory. It was part of a three-game shutout streak that helped Tichnell earn the MaxPreps Player of the Week for boys soccer in the state of Maryland for the week of Oct. 4-10. He tallied shutouts in 1-0 and 4-0 wins over Northern and Hampshire, respectively, in the week after tallying a 3-0 shutout against Keyser the week prior.
In modern-day soccer, being able to involve your goalkeeper in your offense can be a massive advantage.
For possession-based attacks, having a quick-footed goalkeeper who can pass and provide an extra passing option for the defense gives a team an 11-on-10 advantage while in possession of the ball.
For the Sentinels’ counter-attacking style, Tichnell’s boot was crucial, being able to punt the ball beyond midfield to the opposing team’s 30-yard-line and leading to goal-scoring opportunities.
In the Thursday following Tichnell’s MaxPreps honor, the Sentinels had a key matchup with Bishop Walsh, with potential to win or get a share of the City League title on the line. Tichnell recorded nine saves on 10 shots and, more importantly, used his boot to spring a counter-attack that led to Connor Hipp’s game-winning goal with about six minutes left to seal a 2-1 victory.
Earlier in the year in a tournament game against Calvary, who scored the most goals (110) in the area, Tichnell made 10 saves in a 0-0 tie.
Tichnell also played in the field for about 10 seconds this season, scoring a goal against Hampshire.
“Jake’s great ability with his feet and his great instincts also made it very comfortable for our players to play the ball back to Jake to relieve pressure,” said Steckman, “which leads me to think, among his many saves were those that were not counted. For example, on countless opportunities when the defense was beaten, Jake anticipated and knew exactly when to come out of the box to stop an attack, what we like to call a ‘sweeper-keeper,’ because at times, it was like having a fifth defender in the formation. ... He’s an exceptional all-around player.”
It’s not just on the soccer field where Tichnell succeeds. In the classroom, he holds a 4.3 GPA.
“Off the field, Jake is a quiet, humble leader, and great in the classroom,” Steckman said. “He has many college offers and teams following him closely. He plays with heart and effort and leaves it all on the field for his team, which led many opposing coaches, fans, and officials saying that he is the best goalkeeper in the area and one of the overall best players. The Fort Hill coaching staff and community are extremely proud and honored to have coached or watched Jacob Tichnell during his time at Fort Hill.”
He’s also a multi-sport athlete as a member of the basketball team and the do-it-all special teamer on the 2021 state championship-winning football team. As a member of the football team, Tichnell had 17 punts for 589 yards (34.6 yards per punt), 16 touchbacks on 82 kickoffs, 3 for 5 on field goals with a long of 35 yards, and 56 for 58 on point-after tries, en route to being voted first-team kicker on the All-Area squad.
“Many days Jake came straight from football practice to soccer practice,” Steckman said. “On three separate occasions, he finished a game at one sport, left, and immediately went straight to a game for the other sport. He is one of the hardest working and most dedicated high school athletes I’ve ever coached, and is more than deserving of this award.”
