CUMBERLAND — For Lindsey Ternent, goalkeeping is second nature. After an outstanding season between the posts, Ternent continued her family tradition, being named by area coaches the Goalkeeper of the Year.
Ternent follows in her sister Hailey’s footsteps in winning the award. Hailey Ternent, who played at Potomac State in 2020 and 2021, won the award three straight years from 2017 to 2019. This is the first time Lindsey Ternent, a junior, has won the area’s top goalkeeping honor.
Ternent will receive her award at the Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet to be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
“Lindsey’s success is due to her work ethic in training,” said Fort Hill head coach Dave Neff. “She’s always focused on improving her technique and positioning. She would routinely finish bruised and bloody yet smiling and loving every minute of it.”
Ternent, a three-year starter between the posts for the Sentinels, conceded 49 goals and stopped an eyebrow-raising 152 shots in 15 games.
“During play, her composure was incredible while being under constant pressure,” Neff said. “She regularly made 10 to 15 saves per game and fearlessly came off her line to win one vs. one. She became the heart of our defense and constantly proved herself as a co-captain.”
The junior shot-stopper was part of a Fort Hill team that won its first playoff game in six years with a 3-2 overtime win over Southern in the Class 1A West Region quarterfinals, with Ternent stopping a pair of shots in the contest.
The Sentinels’ previous playoff victory came in 2016, also over Southern, on penalty kicks. Hailey Ternent, then a freshman, made 20 saves and stopped a pair of Southern penalty kicks during the shootout.
Even in losses, Lindsey Ternent had a habit of stealing the show.
A 4-0 loss at Homecoming, for example, could’ve been much worse without Ternent’s acrobatic saves and tenacious effort in the box.
“She has played great for us all year long,” Neff said following the game of Ternent, who made five saves. “There’s a reason she’s been a starter since she’s walked onto this team. She showed it again today. Her composure, with nobody left in front of her, she’s going to play one-and-one and clear that ball.”
With a repeat next year, Ternent would become the fourth player to win Goalkeeper of the Year in back-to-back seasons — Chelsea Muir (Mountain Ridge) won it in 2012 and 2013, Carly Rodeheaver (Northern) won it in 2015 and 2016 and Hailey Ternent won it three years running from 2017 to 2019.
“We’re thrilled to have Lindsey coming back for her senior year,” Neff said. “Being a three-year starting keeper brings invaluable experience and consistency to the toughest position on the field.”
Off the field, Ternent holds a 3.96 GPA while attending the Career Center for Technical Education.
