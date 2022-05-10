OAKLAND — Fort Hill ace Ally Myers spun a five-inning no hitter to lead the No. 5-ranked Sentinels past Southern, 10-0, on Monday.
Myers was a fourth-inning error away from a perfect game, as she retired 15 of the 16 hitters she faced. The Frostburg State commit allowed no runs and walked none with nine strikeouts in five innings of work.
Alex Robertson had a 4 for 4 day out of the lead-off hole, with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Olivia Looker was 3 for 3 with a double; Emily Wilson singled, doubled and drove in three runs; and Morgan Brown and Lindsey Ternent had two base hits apiece. One of Brown’s hits was a double.
Lucia Dawson took the loss for Southern.
No. 1 Allegany 13 Mountain Ridge 0
FROSTBURG — Abi Britton and Avery Miller hit home runs, and Allegany crushed Mountain Ridge on Monday to close out the regular season.
The Campers pounded 18 hits, with Britton accounting for four of them and three RBIs. Miller was a single away from the cycle, adding a double and a triple to her homer to go along with four ribbies and three runs scored.
Alexa Uphold also tallied three base hits. Britton struck out 10 and gave up just one hit in four shutout innings to pick up the win. Mountain Ridge starter Macy Guinn took the loss.
Mountain Ridge (2-15) hosted Northern (4-14) on Tuesday.
St. James 3 No. 4 Bishop Walsh 2
CUMBERLAND — Lily Schlotterbeck hit a pair of home runs and pitched a gem to guide St. James past Bishop Walsh on Monday.
Schlotterbeck, whose sister Trinity is the ace on the University of Maryland softball team’s staff, allowed two runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks in seven innings of work.
She took care of her own offense, homering twice for three RBIs.
Chloe Greise was just as dominant in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits with 13 Ks and three walks in a complete-game performance. Bailee Greise homered and doubled to pace the offense.
Bishop Walsh (18-5) hosts Berlin on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
