CUMBERLAND — Breven Stubbs’ highlight run against Oakdale brought back memories of another Fort Hill speedster.
Nearly 27 years ago at Jefferson, Shannon Trimble received a pitch from quarterback Matt Calhoun. The toss was nearly intercepted, and a garrison of defenders snuffed out the play, yet Trimble pulled a rabbit out of his hat, reversed field and made a 79-yard house call.
Stubbs performed his best rendition Saturday, when he appeared to be wrapped up eight yards behind the line of scrimmage after taking a jet sweep to the right side.
The senior shed the first tackle, shook the second Bears defender into the mix, blew past a third and ran back across the field in front of the visitor’s bleachers.
Stubbs was eventually caught on the three-yard line — not before a 57-yard gain. It wasn’t exactly how Fort Hill drew it up, but special players make plays. Stubbs is proving to be a special player.
“That was a play where we were actually lined up in the wrong formation,” Sentinels head coach Zack Alkire said. “We should’ve had an extra guy on the right-hand side, and we weren’t able to get the timeout fast enough, the play got off.
“Brev just makes a Brev play.”
What did Stubbs see that made him think he had an opening to reverse field?
“Nothing, nothing at all,” he said. “I just bounced off the tackle, weaved the second dude coming in, and then I just saw nothing but green grass, and I just ran out of gas honestly.
“The line got down backside and got a bunch of huge blocks.”
It was Stubbs’ only touch on offense during the 42-7 drubbing of the highly-touted Oakdale Bears. Stubbs clarified that he’s not banged up physically, though he is dealing with a cold.
“I was just out of breath, I was tired,” he said of why he was caught on his 57-yarder. “I just had a sore throat and everything was congested in there, but other than that I’m fine.”
Alkire added that due to Fort Hill’s abundance of running options, he wanted the senior to focus his energy on the defensive side of the ball.
Against an Oakdale team that put up 53 points in an overtime loss to Linganore — ranked No. 11 in the state media poll — Alkire knew Bears quarterback Joe Pippin could sling it around.
Stubbs’ role at cornerback was more important.
“We’re so deep this year,” the second-year coach said. “We knew that offensively, we have a ton of backs that we can plug in there and we’re going to get the tough yards.
“And he knew that this week, especially with how explosive they can be, that we really need help on defense. So, when he needed rest, it was on offense.”
To say the decision paid off would be an understatement.
Oakdale finished with just 175 yards of total offense. Receiver Cameron Dorner, an imposing 6-foot-3 target that entered as the No. 2 receiver in Frederick County, caught zero passes.
Pippin completed more passes to Stubbs than his star receiver.
Running the two-minute offense with 1:30 left before halftime and trailing 21-0, Pippin forced a deep ball into the red zone. The pass sailed over the intended target and right into the loving arms of Stubbs.
Nobody was going to catch him this time; Stubbs cruised 98 yards into the end zone.
“He overthrew the guy, and then it was off,” Stubbs said. “I got a good block from TJ (Lee), and it was nothing but green grass, and I wasn’t getting caught then. Not at all.”
The reigning Times-News Co-Offensive Player of the Year hasn’t racked up eye-popping stats during Fort Hill’s 5-0 start, but that isn’t because of a lack of ability.
The senior is averaging 10.3 yards a carry, needing just 23 runs to amass 238 yards.
Winning is more important. Making sure Stubbs was fresh on defense — especially after an emotionally and physically draining victory over Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, last week, where players were cramping left and right — was the formula to success against Oakdale.
“Any of those guys that we plug in there are big-play ability guys,” Alkire said. “Whether it’s our fullbacks, whether it’s our halfbacks, they’re always big play. And defensively, we’ve got guys that can cover. This is one of the better secondaries we’ve had in a while.”
