CUMBERLAND — Four area players signed on to continue their football and academic careers in Division II’s Mountain East Conference on Wednesday, college football’s National Signing Day, with a pair signing at Frostburg State and the other two at different West Virginia schools.
Frankfort’s Jansen Moreland and Mountain Ridge’s Jeff McKenzie make up the duo signing on at Frostburg State.
In nine games in fall 2020, Moreland compiled 42 tackles, including 22 solos and two tackles for loss, along with an interception and a pair of fumble recoveries.
After Allegany County Public Schools opted to begin the fall sports season last fall, football season lasted one week, with McKenzie’s lone appearance being in a 31-6 loss at Fort Hill. McKenzie racked up 55 yards of offense, carrying the ball 10 times for 27 yards and bringing in a pair of passes for 28 yards.
Both players will play on the defensive side of the ball with the Bobcats under DeLane Fitzgerald, with McKenzie listed as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound linebacker and Moreland a 6-2, 215 defensive lineman.
Moorefield had a pair of players sign on Wednesday, with Atikilt Tamiru and Jaydon See signing at Alderson Broaddus and Fairmont State, respectively.
Tamiru, a multi-year standout at kicker and punter, will perform the same duties with the Battlers. During his senior campaign, Tamiru was 18 for 21 on point-after attempts and 4 of 7 on field goals, with a 49-yarder being his longest. He punted 21 times for 557 yards (26.5 yards per punt), a 52-yarder being his longest boot, and pinned opponents inside the 20 five times.
See, who will play tight end at Fairmont State, caught five passes for 70 yards in seven games.
Caden Biser, who previously played at Keyser before playing his senior season at Morgantown High School, signed on as a preferred walk-on at West Virginia to play linebacker under head coach Neal Brown. Biser, the 2020 winner of the Chuck Howley Award as the state’s top linebacker, had 51 tackles in six games. His father, Sean Biser, who is the head coach at Morgantown, played offensive line at WVU from 1990-1993.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.