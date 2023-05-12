KEYSER, W.Va. — Morgan Little picked up all-tournament team with a strong performace in all four games of the tournament. Little scored 3 runs and had 7 hits combined in the four games. He homered in the elimination game against Monroe to put the Catamounts up 9-3 in the seventh inning. Little finished the weekend with 3 RBIs and only struck out once.
Caden Goodwin picked up all-tournament team applause following his efforts in the 10-9 extra innings win against Monroe in the elimination game of the tournament. Goodwin threw 6 innings, striking out 3 and only walking 1. He only allowed 3 hits and 3 runs to help Potomac State to a long game against the Mustangs.
Kris Sutton picked up all-tournament team with a strong performance in all four of the Catamounts games in the tournament. At the plate, Sutton had 6 hits combined with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs. He was also behind the plate catching in 3 of the 4 games, only allowing 2 PB and had 26 PO.
Alexander Meckley picked up all-tournament team applause following his efforts on the mound against Monroe College in the opening game of the Region Tournament. Meckley threw 7 innings and only allowed 3 hits and 1 run while striking out 7 in the Catamounts 3-2 win over the Mustangs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.