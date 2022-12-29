CUMBERLAND — Four Sentinels scored in double figures as No. 2 Fort Hill defeated Eastern Tech, 79-49, on Wednesday in the Bill Bowers Christmas Classic held at Allegany High.
“We won, but I thought we were sloppy,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. “We turned the ball over, I didn’t think we valued the ball real well. I think some of it was carryover from last week. We played with a lot of emotion and today we didn’t play with a lot of emotion.”
The Sentinels (3-1) pulled away in the second quarter with 21 points. The Mavericks (2-5) never led in the game.
“First half, great effort,” Eastern Tech head coach Brian James said. “We’re just a young team. We gotta clean up some turnovers, but we showed we can play when we stay disciplined.”
Fort Hill scored the first seven points of the game. Leading 9-2, Eastern Tech scored six unanswered to cut its deficit to 9-8. The Mavericks forced a steal and blocked a shot to help them get back in the game.
“We cut down the turnovers and we started making some shots,” James said.
The Sentinels led 13-12 after one quarter after Jabril Daniels converted an and-one layup in the final minute. Fort Hill also struggled with turnovers early, committing nine in the first half.
“We didn’t guard, we turned the ball over,” Burner said. “That was the difference in the first quarter.”
Fort Hill led 23-20 midway through the second quarter. In the final five minutes of the half, the Sentinels outscored Eastern Tech 11-2.
One of the factors was turnovers by the Mavericks. Eastern Tech committed 10 turnovers in the second quarter — six were off of steals.
“We forced turnovers and we proceeded to turn the ball over,” Burner said. “We gotta be more efficient with the ball. When we did turn them over, we didn’t score points.”
Fort Hill took a 34-22 lead into halftime. Owen Seifarth led the Sentinels with nine points at the break and finished with 15 points.
“I thought he was active on the glass,” Burner said. “He was around the rim, I thought he gave us some opportunities.”
Mikey Allen was held to eight points in the first half. He did not make a field goal until the second quarter.
“We threw a dummy press out there,” James said. “When he got the ball, we face-guarded him and made someone else beat us. Try not to let him get it back.”
Allen took over in the third quarter and scored 13 points. He hit three shots from beyond the arc and made all three of his free throws.
“I thought he was a little more aggressive,” Burner said. “He got some shots, he’s tough to guard.”
Allen helped Fort Hill take its biggest lead so far at 20 points with about a minute left in the quarter.
Matthew Foley ended the third quarter with a buzzer-beater three-pointer for Eastern Tech. He was the Mavericks leading scorer in the fourth quarter with eight points. Foley hit a pair of threes in the quarter and finished with 11 points.
“This is the first game he’s hit threes, he’s broken out,” James said. “Hopefully he can continue this into our season.”
The Sentinels led 57-38 entering the fourth quarter. The final quarter consisted of a lot of fouls on both sides. The teams combined to take 24 free throws in the final quarter.
“It was a sloppy game, but that’s not anyone’s fault,” Burner said. “I thought we were sloppy on offense turning the ball over.”
For Eastern Tech, Jericho Wondeye was its leading scorer with 12 points.
“He’s definitely our best scorer bringing him off the bench,” James said. “He’s a sophomore, he’s got a bright future.”
For Fort Hill, Allen led all scorers with 24 points. Steven Spencer scored 11 and Amar Perry finished with 10 points.
The Mavericks host Kenwood on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Sentinels return home to face Boonsboro on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“We’d love to come back and play these schools,” James said of the Bill Bowers Christmas Classic. “We’ll be a little older next year. Definitely be a little more competitive. But it was a fun experience, the kids got to stay in a hotel. They got that college experience so it was a good team bonding experience.”
