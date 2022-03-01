CUMBERLAND — After three energetic, yet sloppy quarters of playoff basketball on Tuesday night, Fort Hill was the first team to calm its nerves.
Sydney Snyder seemed to give third-seeded Mountain Ridge the jolt it needed, trimming the Miners’ deficit to 32-25 with 6:02 left in the fourth; however, the second-seeded Sentinels answered with an 11-0 flurry that proved to be the nail in the coffin.
With a dominant performance on the boards and a solid defensive effort throughout, Fort Hill pulled away from Mountain Ridge, 45-28, in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals.
The Sentinels (15-6) will play at top-seeded Allegany (14-6) tomorrow night at 6 p.m. for a spot in the state quarterfinals.
“I’m very proud of the way our girls played,” Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said. “They played really aggressively. We had a really large crowd tonight, we can’t thank our student section enough for coming out tonight.
“They played until the end, I can’t complain about anything. Mountain Ridge is phenomenal as well. They definitely didn’t make it easy on us.”
It was anyone’s guess how the two Allegany County squads would match up in their third meeting of the season. Fort Hill won the teams’ first meeting, 58-47 way back on Dec. 10 in South Cumberland, and Mountain Ridge held serve in Frostburg, 65-50, on Feb. 9.
Adrenaline and emotions were high for three quarters Tuesday, which Fort Hill led 28-22 after, until the Sentinels finally grabbed control of the contest.
The 11-point flurry began with a Mountain Ridge technical foul and two free throws, followed by an athletic Brooklyne Noel put-back, plus the foul, for a 3-point play. Kayijah George hit back-to-back buckets, and Noel found a cutting Karli O’Neal for a tough lay-in a possession later.
By the time the onslaught ended, Fort Hill’s lead had swelled to 43-25 with 2:20 to play.
For a Mountain Ridge squad that had its chances and was within six points after each of the first three quarters — down 13-7 after one, 19-13 at the half and 28-22 after three — the loss was a tough pill to swallow.
“Right from the get-go, I thought the girls in the first half competed,” Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. “We held the score in the area that we thought we needed to hold them defensively.
“We haven’t had one of these games for what feels like a month-and-a-half. It wasn’t one thing. We didn’t rebound the ball well, we didn’t make lay-ups, we didn’t make foul shots, we didn’t shoot the 3-ball very well. ... Offensively, we just didn’t finish. Part of that is a credit to their defense.”
If there was one area where Fort Hill held a sizeable advantage, it was on the glass. Four Sentinels had at least six rebounds.
Alayzia Trimble led the way with 10 rebounds in addition to her nine points — six of which came on two second-half 3-pointers. O’Neal grabbed nine boards and scored six, Noel had seven rebounds and scored 13, and Carly Bennett tallied six boards, five assists and 13 points.
“They communicated well,” coach Bennett said. “We’ve done all kinds of new drills about talking, and it definitely has worked because their communication has been spot-on.”
In what could’ve been the final high-school game of Noel’s career, Fort Hill’s lone senior starter scored a game-best nine points in the second half.
“That’s Brooklyne’s experience playing varsity for four years,” Bennett said. “She told all the girls in the locker room, she was a part of the volleyball team that Mountain Ridge handed a loss to (in the region final) in the fall, and she did not want to lose tonight. She wanted to continue.”
Fort Hill started fast, opening to an 11-3 lead following a Carly Bennett 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the first quarter. Mountain Ridge responded well to get back within 14-10 midway through the second, but the flurry of back-and-forth action was stymied by a rash of turnovers by both squads that continued until halftime.
Noel pushed the Fort Hill lead back to nine with a steal and coast-to-coast finish to give the Sentinels a 28-19 advantage late in the third, and Synder — who scored a team-high 10 for the Miners — answered with one of her two 3-pointers to get Mountain Ridge back within six.
That’s when Fort Hill garnered the game’s first long run, and that was enough to send the Miners home.
Abbie Maddy finished with eight points for Mountain Ridge, and Rhegan and Bayleigh Lamberson added four apiece.
The defeat was a rare one for Mountain Ridge over the past six weeks. Despite starting the season 2-5, the Miners turned around and rattled off 10 wins in 11 games to finish 12-7 in coach Duncan’s first season at the helm.
“New coach, I didn’t know what to think at the beginning when we’re sitting 2-5,” he said. “I was looking at flights to Florida, I was looking to get out of town. To run off 10 of 11, the only loss was a four-point one to Keyser, it was just phenomenal.
If there was one moment that encapsulated Mountain Ridge’s season, it was its thrilling 67-62 victory over Spring Mills in Frostburg. The game was everything that’s right about high school basketball.
“That was one of those moments that doesn’t happen very often in life,” Duncan said. “It was the crowd, all the middle schools’ girls there cheering, the pep band. It was everything. I’ve told them, I’m over 50 years old, I’ve been in the gym since I was born, and that’s one of the best basketball games I’ve ever seen in my life.
“We had a lot of those moments this season.”
While the Miners’ season comes to a close, Fort Hill has at least one more game to play, as the Sentinels have a date with city rival Allegany atop Haystack Mountain for the region crown tomorrow at 6 p.m.
Though Fort Hill won both of the squads’ regular-season meetings — 54-35 at home and 52-45 on the road — the Sentinels expect nothing but a hard-fought game in Part 3.
“We’ll play just as aggressively (as tonight), and we expect Allegany to do the same,” coach Bennett said.
