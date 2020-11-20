If you take one look at the Potomac Valley Conference Division 1 team, there’s little doubt about who the top two teams locally were in West Virginia.
And to no one’s surprise, Frankfort and Keyser were named co-PVC Champions, with Falcons head coach Kevin Whiteman taking home the Coach of the Year honors after guiding his team to a 7-1 record, peaking with a No. 2 ranking in the state’s Class AA.
It was a close race for which side occupied the bulk of the spots on the list, but Hampshire surprisingly came out on top with 10 players, followed by Frankfort with nine and Keyser with seven — though the Golden Tornado had a pair of two-way players, so it occupied nine positions in total. Berkeley Springs had six athletes make the team.
Keyser senior quarterback Gavin Root headlines the offense, and he’s joined in the backfield with both of his Golden Tornado senior running-mates Drae Allen and Zion Powell at the running back position.
As a junior, Frankfort’s Peyton Clark is the lone non-senior in the backfield, as senior Peyton Thompson from Berkeley Springs fills in the last running back slot.
Falcons senior Brock Robinette is the lone tight end on the list, with Berkeley Springs wideouts Tymir Ross and Evan Thompson sliding out wide at receiver. Hampshire senior Trevor Sardo also made All-PVC as a receiver.
The three local teams each had two representatives at offensive line.
Keyser seniors Vito Amoruso and Bradley Sommers spent all year parting the sea for their dynamic backs, as the offense averaged 51.2 points a contest to lead the Golden Tornado to a 7-2 record.
The Golden Tornado had the most players on the all-offense team with five, followed by Frankfort and Berkeley Springs with four.
Frankfort seniors John Bittinger and Jacob Logsdon also appeared on the list of the conference’s best linemen, along with Hampshire’s Sam Moreland (senior) and Zack Hill (junior).
Berkeley Springs junior Aaron Armentrout filled out the seventh offensive line spot.
On defense, Amoruso also made All-Conference on the D-line, along with sophomore teammate Luke Anderson. He’ll line up alongside Frankfort sophomore DJ Stump and Hampshire senior Michael Chaney.
Senior Dylan Bailey and sophomore Hunter Ambrose of Berkeley Springs also made the team on defensive line.
At linebacker, Hampshire led the way with a trio of selections in senior Nevin Ludwick and juniors Alex Hott and Alex Pritts.
Frankfort senior inside linebacker Jansen Moreland anchored a defense that allowed more than 20 points just once all season and held its opponents to a 15.5 points per game average.
Moreland lines up alongside fellow Falcon Parker VanMeter (sophomore), as well as Mineral County rival Powell.
The Falcons and Trojans each logged a pair of defensive backs, with Hampshire being represented by senior Asher Landis and sophomore Ashton Haslacker; and Frankfort headlined by senior Andy Westfall and sophomore Luke Robinette.
The top kicker was Keyser junior Seth Earnest and the punter is Hampshire senior Christian Hicks.
