ACCIDENT, Md. — It’s not a rivalry in a traditional sense — there’s no bad blood, hurt feelings or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties — but Frankfort and Northern have become a staple on each other’s schedules.
Both head coaches say it’s because of respect. Two similarly sized programs, two longtime head coaches who “do it the right way” and two football teams that play their hearts out every time they’re on the gridiron.
When No. 3 Frankfort (4-0) heads up to Accident tonight to square off against Northern (1-2), expect a typical knock-down, drag-out fight on the Huskies’ Senior Night.
“I’d expect a classic Frankfort-Northern battle,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “We always have fun games against Northern. Phil Carr is a great coach and a great friend. ... We typically don’t play well when we go to Northern. For some reason, we seem to have a curse up at that field.”
“I hope it’s gonna be a great football game,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “We scouted them, they’re pretty good. We’ve seen some things we think we can do. We think it might be the best game of the weekend as long as we show up and play. They’re an athletic group, and of course they get good coaching.”
Though Frankfort has won the bulk of the meetings, the Falcons have a 16-4 edge all-time, the contests are usually close. Northern has won 3 of 5, yet Frankfort has won the last two.
In this year’s matchup, Frankfort comes in as the favorite. The Falcons are undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the Class AA WVSSAC ratings poll, coming off a 67-26 beatdown of Berkeley Springs in which they eclipsed 500 rushing yards.
Conversely, some people in the area believe the Huskies are in a transition year after losing first-team All-Area quarterback Zach Hallenbeck and Jake Rush to graduation, but Whiteman isn’t buying into that.
“I don’t consider them being down,” he said. “Fort Hill has a great tradition and they only lost to them 17-7. Albert Gallatin is a good football team.
“He has a lot of good kids now. No doubt it’s going to be a great test. Those boys up there, they’re fighters. They never give up. That’s one of Phil’s best attributes, his ability to get the most out of his teams.”
Both teams play a similar style of football. Frankfort didn’t throw a pass last week against Berkeley Springs out of its Wing-T set. Northern and its option offense didn’t throw one either in its win over Clear Spring.
“If we don’t play that tough, physical style of football we’re going to get our butts kicked Friday,” Carr said.
Whiteman believes the game will be won by the turnover battle, and his Frankfort Falcons will need the momentum with a home matchup against No. 1 Mountain Ridge looming the following week.
“We’re two teams that come at each other, that are aggressive and physical,” he said. “Whoever has the least number of turnovers will probably win the game.
“We typically play Northern every year, and we look forward to playing them every year. It’s going to be tough. From this Friday on we’re going to have some tough battles.”
Frankfort is led by running back Peyton Clark and fullback Parker VanMeter, and the duo has nearly identical numbers through four games. VanMeter leads the Falcons with 50 carries for 374 yards and four touchdowns; Clark has 48 rushes for 364 yards and four scores.
Joel Myers has also shown some big-play capability — he’s averaging 12.4 yards a carry and has entered the end zone five times.
Northern, meanwhile, is paced by Jamison Warnick, a dangerous open-field runner who garnered 164 yards and three touchdowns against Clear Spring last week. The senior is averaging 126 yards a night and has six touchdowns so far.
On defense, Chance Ritchey has been a force to be reckoned with at inside linebacker, tallying a team-high 43 tackles.
A victory Friday could end up being just as crucial for Northern, who’s trying to position for a top-four seed and a home playoff game in the 1A West region.
“I’m hoping that we’ll be as tough a challenge as they’ve had,” Carr said. “It’s a huge win when it comes to playoff implications. Win points and bonus points, because I’m sure they’ll win plenty of football games the rest of the way.
“Always great to knock off a team that hasn’t lost yet.”
Whoever wins, it won’t change the respect those two coaches, programs and fans have for one another.
Whether a team is up or down, they don’t leave much on the field when the whistle blows.
“Coach Whiteman and I have been friends a long time,” Carr said. “It’s not a bitter rivalry, just one where both teams respect each other.”
No. 3 Frankfort (4-0) at Northern (1-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 16-4
LAST MEETING: Sept. 27, 2019 — Frankfort won, 28-21
LAST WEEK: Frankfort def. Berkeley Springs, 67-26; Northern def. Clear Spring, 46-8
FOR THE RECORD: Northern has won 3 of 5 in the series, but Frankfort has won each of the previous two meetings. The Falcons are 4-0 to start the season for the second straight year and their third time in four. Frankfort is No. 3 in the Area sportswriter poll and No. 1 in the WVSSAC Class AA ratings. ... Frankfort rushed for 504 yards, 18.1 yards a carry, in its win over Berkeley Springs last week. Parker VanMeter led the way with seven carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns. ... Northern tallied its maiden win of the 2021 season by blasting Clear Spring last Friday. Jamison Warnick had 13 rushes for 164 yards and three touchdowns to pave the way offensively. Chance Ritchey starred on defense with 12 tackles — he’s averaging more than 14 stops a contest through three games.
No. 4 Keyser (2-0) at Hampshire (2-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Keyser leads, 40-17
LAST MEETING: Oct. 2, 2020 — Keyser won, 54-0
LAST WEEK: Keyser def. Robert C. Byrd, 35-13; Hampshire def. Park View (Va.), 69-37
FOR THE RECORD: Keyser has won 23 of the last 25 meetings since 1996. Prior to that, Hampshire won 8 of 9 meetings between 1987 and 1995. The Trojans’ two most recent victories in the series were in 2001 (32-0) and 2015 (17-14). ... The Golden Tornado have received plenty of accolades in this week’s rankings in Maryland and West Virginia. On Monday, Keyser was voted No. 4 in the Area Top Five. The Golden Tornado are also No. 4 in Class AA in the West Virginia MetroNews Week 5 Power Rankings and No. 3 in the Coalfields and Co. Week Five Rankings. If the playoffs started today, Keyser would hold the No. 2 seed based on the WVSSAC points standings. ... The Golden Tornado were supposed to be on a bye week last week following the previous week’s game postponed due to COVID-19 in the Oak Glen program, but Keyser was able to make up the Week 1 postponement against Robert C. Byrd. RCB was originally set to play Preston last week, but Preston had to cancel due to COVID. ... Two weeks after rushing 10 times for 248 yards against Berkeley Springs, Sammy Bradfield led the charge with 117 yards on 17 rushes with a 67-yard touchdown against RCB. He also hauled in one of two touchdown passes thrown by Seth Healy, a 4-yard TD catch just before halftime after Healy opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Seth Sions. ... Quarterback Alex Hott was all over the scoresheet last week for the Trojans, whose win in Sterling, Virginia, broke a two-game losing skid. Hott went 9 for 15 through the air for 130 yards and three touchdowns while leading the rushing attack with 15 carries for 127 yards and four scores. Hott has completed nearly 50% of his throws on the season (49 of 99) for 501 yards with six touchdowns and three picks. ... Alex Pritts enjoyed a breakout game against Park View with 13 rushes for 125 yards and a score after his previous game-high was 19 yards. ... Hampshire currently sits just outside the Class AAA playoffs in 18th in the WVSSAC points standings.
Smithsburg (1-2) at No. 1 Mountain Ridge (3-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: First meeting
LAST MEETING: N/A
LAST WEEK: Mountain Ridge def. Allegany, 31-0; Smithsburg def. Southern Hagerstown, 15-14
FOR THE RECORD: Mountain Ridge and Smithsburg have never played. The Leopards are scheduled to run the gauntlet of Western Maryland schools: they face Allegany next week, Fort Hill in three weeks and Southern the following contest. ... Mountain Ridge is ranked No. 1 in the Area sportswriter poll for the third straight week. The Miners scored an impressive 31-0 victory over Allegany in Frostburg, giving them their fifth straight win in the series and evening the all-time tally to 8-8. Jaden Lee starred with 197 total yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Bryce Snyder completed 11 of 18 passes for 144 yards and added 37 yards and one TD on the ground. ... Smithsburg hasn’t had a winning season since 2015-16, when it went 6-4. The Leopards started the season 0-2 after losses to Francis Scott Key, 32-0, and Williamsport, 29-7. Smithsburg was trailing South Hagerstown with minutes left, when Kyle Batey carried an option pitch on 4th-and-10 62 yards into the end zone. Cameron Rejonis, who missed a field goal and a PAT earlier in the night, kicked the game-winning 38-yard field goal with 45.6 seconds left. Linebacker DJ Miller then picked off South Hagerstown’s QB on the ensuring play to secure a 15-14 win.
No. 2 Fort Hill (3-0) at Hollidaysburg, Pa. (2-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Fort Hill leads, 5-3
LAST MEETING: Sept. 20, 2019 — Fort Hill won, 49-21
LAST WEEK: Fort Hill def. Southern, 69-0; Hollidaysburg def. Bellefonte, 41-0
FOR THE RECORD: The Sentinels enter this evening missing some members of the team after a Southern player tested positive for COVID after last weekend’s game. It is unclear who or how many players will miss the trip due to quarantining. ... Quarterback Bryce Schadt enjoyed a nice afternoon against Southern, completing 5 of 6 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. ... Every time Blake White touched the ball on offense against Southern, the play ended in six points. He had an 80-yard receiving touchdown on a shovel pass to go along with two carries for 30 yards and two scores. ... Coming back from an injury that kept him out of the win over Old Mill two weeks ago, Breven Stubbs carried the ball three times for 25 yards before the starters were pulled early in the contest against the Rams. ... Xander Bainey led Hollidaysburg in its win over Bellefonte last week, rushing for 115 yards on 12 carries, including a 56-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter. ... The win over Bellefonte gave Golden Tigers head coach Homer DeLattre his 100th career victory.
Allegany (2-1) at Albert Gallatin, Pa. (3-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Allegany leads, 1-0
LAST MEETING: Sept. 27, 2019 — Allegany won, 49-28
LAST WEEK: Allegany lost to Mountain Ridge, 31-0; Albert Gallatin def. Uniontown, 34-0
FOR THE RECORD: Allegany has played Albert Gallatin once all-time in a now-infamous, injury-laden affair. The game resulted in three season-ending injuries to starters, including star tailback Christian Welch — who had more than 360 yards before being carted off. The Campers hope the return trip to Uniontown, Pennsylvania, leaves them in better shape. ... Before falling to top-ranked Mountain Ridge, Allegany’s 2-0 start was its best since 2016. The Miners were tough to handle, and their defense flummoxed the Alco offense for much of the night. Cayden Bratton was the leading rusher with 33 yards on eight tries. Brody Williams tallied 30 yards and Braylon White managed 20. Allegany hurt itself far too often with false start penalties; the Campers had four false starts in the opening quarter alone. ... Albert Gallatin is a far better team than the iteration Alco crushed two years ago. The Colonials have outscored the opposition 107-13 so far, including a 33-13 win over Northern two weeks ago. Albert Gallatin runs a triple-option offense and are led in the ground game by Bruno Fabrycki, who is reportedly getting interest from Temple.
Moorefield (2-1) at Petersburg (1-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Moorefield leads, 64-22
LAST MEETING: Oct. 25, 2019 — Moorefield won, 17-6
LAST WEEK: Moorefield def. Tucker County, 45-14; Pocahontas County def. Petersburg, 21-12
FOR THE RECORD: Prior to last year’s defeat, Petersburg had won the previous three meetings with the Yellow Jackets. Before that, Moorefield had won 21 of 22 meetings from 1994 to 2015. ... After being shut out by No. 3 Frankfort in the season-opener, the Yellow Jacket offense has sprung to life, outscoring Southern and Tucker, 91-20, over the past two weeks. ... Tailback Gavin Wolfe has progressed every game this season, rushing for 51 yards against Frankfort, 77 at Southern and 97 last week against Tucker County. He has a team-high 225 rushing yards on 38 attempts. ... Quarterback Branson See went 9 of 14 through the air last week for 161 yards and a score. He has completed 61% of his passes on the year, going 23 of 38 for 318 yards. His top target is Coleman Mongold, who has nine catches for 198 yards, including five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown last week. ... The Vikings are on a two-game losing streak since winning a Week 1 thriller over Berkeley Springs, 58-56. ... Moorefield currently sits ninth in the WVSSAC Class A points standings, while Petersburg is in 25th.
Southern (0-3) at Pendleton (1-2)
GAME CANCELED: The game between Southern and Pendleton has been canceled due to COVID-19. The Rams are set to travel to Albert Gallatin (Uniontown, Pennsylvania) on Oct. 1 before traveling to Allegany the following week.
