SHORT GAP W.Va. — Carson Adams scored twice in No. 4 Frankfort’s 3-0 shutout over East Fairmont on Wednesday at Frankfort Stadium.
“I thought we played really well,” Frankfort head coach Patrick Brett said. “We played tight, good defense, solid on the ball in midfield. And, of course, Carson Adams is our difference maker.”
The Falcons (13-2-2, 6-1-1 Potomac Valley Conference) combined for 12 shots on goal. The Bees (8-10-2, 6-5-1 Big Ten) combined for six shots.
Most of the first half was controlled by Frankfort as the Falcons maintained possession at least 80% of the time.
“That was the point,” Brett said. “They played very deep, they played a lot of men back. We were able to push on. We kept possession while in midfield, fed Carson and Carson does the rest.”
The Falcons had several good looks on goal, especially in the first half. There were several shots that hit the crossbar or just missed to the left or right by a few feet.
"Their goalie played very well, made some great saves," Brett said.
After 34 minutes of action, Cameron Lynch passed to Adams who broke the scoreless tie. It was the only goal of the first half.
“Once we got the first goal, I never felt we were gonna lose,” Brett said. “The only thing I felt they could get out of this was a 0-0. They had no offense, they played very deep. They played everybody behind the ball. So it seemed to me they either came for a breakaway goal or a tie.”
Adams added to Frankfort’s lead in the second half. He shot from the far left end of the net and found the bottom right corner for his second goal of the game.
“He’s been big for us,” Brett said. “He’s our top scorer, he’s our difference maker.”
The Falcons sealed the game in the final minute. With 39 seconds left, Everett Smith tapped in a goal from a few feet out.
“It put the game away, put it to bed,” Brett said. "Once the third goal went in, that was that."
Frankfort finished with a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.
Nick Myers saved nine shots in goal for East Fairmont. Jake Layton saved two for the Falcons.
With the win, Frankfort advances to face Fairmont Senior on the road on Saturday.
“It’s massive, we’re in the section final now,” Brett said. “We’ve beaten the number three seed, we only beat them 1-0 in the first game. This time 3-0 so it was a big win for us.”
