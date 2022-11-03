SHORT GAP, W.Va. — In the volleyball edition of the Mineral Bowl, Frankfort defeated Keyser 3-1 on Wednesday evening at Frankfort High School.
The Falcons (19-6) won the first two sets 25-10 and 25-11. They won the final set 25-13. The Golden Tornado (11-14) won the third set 25-23.
Frankfort took advantage of home court, the fans packed into the gym. It was at least 70% full with a packed student section that was loud and energetic the entire match to help claim the sectional championship.
“It’s definitely a game changer when you have people in the stands cheering for you,” Frankfort head coach Brooke Alkire-Higson said. “It definitely was a big factor.”
The Falcons opened the first set with a 4-3 lead. After Keyser tied it at 4-4, Frankfort scored 11 unanswered points to lead 15-4. During the run, Avery Noel had four assists and two aces.
“They’re a great team, they’re well coached,” Keyser head coach Brian Kesner said. “Brooke always has them ready. I don’t think we were fully prepared. We got down in the first couple sets. We came back, our energy was up but we came up short.”
The Tornado got a point off a service error. The Falcons went on a 9-5 run and faced set point up 24-10. Noel found Arin Lease for a kill to clinch the set.
After Keyser took a 3-2 lead early in the second set, the Falcons scored 14 unanswered and led 16-3. Taylor Mandell and Chloe Kauffman combined for five kills during the run.
“Offense got off to a slow start, they weren’t giving us much defensively,” Kesner said. “They started to open up the holes and we were taking advantage of it.”
Frankfort led late in the second set 23-6. Keyser scored four unanswered off of three Falcon errors. Keyser added another point, but a kill from Lease won the set for Frankfort.
The third set was the most competitive. It featured nine lead changes and 10 ties. Neither team led by more than two at any point.
“The girls were playing harder, they were playing more aggressive on the net,” Kesner said. “We were able to close up our blocks more. In our first two sets, our blockers were too far apart. They brought them together and that was allowing us to block the ball, get the ball up.”
The Tornado led 21-19 late in the set. The next four points were all back and forth as one team scored after the other. Leading 24-22 and facing set point, Lease recorded a kill to keep the Falcons alive. On the next play, Madison Rhodes scored to win the set for Keyser.
“We know when we play Keyser, they strategically place the ball on us and force us to move,” Alkire-Higson said. “We kind of got back on our heels a little bit and they were able to come out with a win. We knew we had to get it together to come back in game four.”
Frankfort controlled the fourth set early and led through most of the first half even though it wasn't by more than two points. That changed midway through as the Falcons scored nine unanswered and led 21-10, including back-to-back aces by Lease. She added a third ace a few plays later.
“That’s what rolled our momentum to get us to take that win in the last game,” Akire-Higson said. “She got us up six or seven points at that point.”
Lease finished with a double-double with 18 points, 15 kills and four aces.
“Arin’s been playing big every game,” Alkire-Higson said. “She comes out ready to swing hard and ready to fight. She did a nice job."
On match point, a serving error by the Tornado clinched the match for Frankfort.
For Keyser, Makayla Gillespie had 18 digs and seven aces. Lily Saville finished with nine assists and five aces, and Miley Portillo contributed 19 digs.
“She’s a great setter, she’s a smart player,” Kesner said of Saville. “Makayla had a lot of digs playing the back row. We couldn’t get our back row, tried to mix up our back row because of our hitters. It didn’t work for us, we had to switch in the third set. It didn’t work, and they took advantage in the fourth set.”
For the Falcons, Noel led the team with 33 assists. She also had three aces, three points and one kill. Mandell led Frankfort with 27 points and 13 kills.
“Those two sophomores work well together,” Alkire-Higson said of Noel and Mandell. “Their timing’s nice, they both came out ready to play.”
Keyser will travel to play Weir in its next game. A date and time has not been announced. Frankfort will travel to face Oak Glen on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Unfortunately, we've got to work on our defense,” Kesner said. “Our defense has been our strong point all year. Tonight, it was not strong and it’s usually strong.”
