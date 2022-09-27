FROSTBURG — In a match featuring two of the top teams in the area, Frankfort defeated host Mountain Ridge 3-1 on Monday.
The Miners (5-1, 2-0 WestMAC) entered the game undefeated.
The Falcons (6-2) won their three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-19. Mountain Ridge won the third set 25-20.
“Mountain Ridge is a solid team with some nice hitters and they pick up a lot of stuff,” Frankfort head coach Brooke Alkire-Higson said. “We had to come out and play hard so I’m pretty proud of my girls for staying with it.”
The Falcons started off with a 11-4 run to open the first set. Taylor Mandell scored two points off of kills. Avery Noel assisted on both of Mandell’s kills during this run. Mountain Ridge responded and cut their deficit to 19-16, but Frankfort responded with a 6-1 run to end the set. The final point came on an error by the Miners.
The Falcons led 6-4 early in the second set. They took advantage of three Mountain Ridge errors. The Miners responded with a 10-4 run to tie the set at 14-all. They took their first lead since it was 2-0 earlier in the set.
Mountain Ridge committed two service errors that led to Falcons’ points. The second error increased Frankfort’s lead to 20-18. Trailing 23-20, the Miners scored back-to-back points to cut their deficit to 23-22. However, Arin Lease finished the set with a kill to win the set.
“They didn’t get discouraged with themselves,” Alkire-Higson said. “They pushed through it.”
The third set was all Mountain Ridge. They never trailed and were up by six points at two separate moments in the set. The Falcons went on a 6-3 run late to cut it to 22-20. However, two Frankfort errors gave the Miners the final two points to win the set.
The fourth set was also close most of the way. Frankfort led by four early at 11-7. It was the biggest lead of the set the Falcons had to that point. Frankfort did not trail at any point in the set.
The Miners committed five errors in the final set that led to Falcons points. Late in the set, Frankfort got back-to-back points off Mountain Ridge errors. The second error made the score 17-11 in favor of the Falcons.
“I was impressed with our drive to stay in the game,” Alkire-Higson said. “We didn’t get down on ourselves.”
The teams went back and forth until Frankfort went on a 4-0 run to set up match point. Mountain Ridge scored on a Falcons error to make the score 24-19. Jaci Rowe assisted Lease on the match-winning point on the next play.
For Frankfort, Mandell finished with eight points, seven blocks and one kill. Noel had 13 assists, three blocks and one ace. Lease contributed 15 points with five kills and eight blocks.
“All three played a big role in the game for sure,” Alkire-Higson said. “My middle hitters are solid, they had some nice blocks. They stayed on the ball hard and had some real solid hits for sure.”
For Mountain Ridge, Kendall Kirkwood finished with 15 points, nine kills, seven digs, four aces and two blocks. Mia DeCarlo had 22 digs, eight points, six kills and one ace. Avery Tipton contributed a double-double with 26 digs, 18 assists and seven points. Ella Snyder also had a double-double with 14 kills, 13 digs and two points.
The Falcons visit Fort Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Miners host Northern on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“It’s definitely a confidence boost going into the week.” Alkire-Higson said.
