MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Petersburg battled late, but Frankfort made 7 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on and win 64-61 and capture the Class AA, Region II, Section 1 title on Friday night.
Frankfort (12-11) advances to the Region II co-final, where it'll host Trinity Christian (13-11) on Tuesday night. Petersburg (10-14) is at South Harrison (22-2). The winners of those games will advance to the state tournament.
Frankfort was led offensively by Jeremiah Babo and Cam Lynch, who scored 19 and 17 points respectively. The Falcons trailed 18-12 after the first quarter but pushed in front 26-25 at the half and extended their edge to 47-40 after three.
Peyton Tingler exploded for 27 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to top the Vikings. Kaleb Kuhn added 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.