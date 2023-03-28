CUMBERLAND — It didn’t take long for No. 5 Frankfort to pull away for good, scoring nine runs in the first inning in a 12-0 five inning shutout over Fort Hill Monday afternoon at the Hot Stove Complex.
The Falcons (2-3) scored five runs without recording an out to open the game.
“A 12-0 win is a good win,” Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. “We pitched extremely well, we played good defense. Hitting we did ok, we had some big hits in times. It was 9-0 after the first inning, after that we gotta score more runs. But I was happy with our performance.”
The Sentinels (0-2) allowed four walks and committed three errors, several leading to runs.
“You can’t have walks and balks in the first inning and give up nine runs,” Fort Hill head coach Jeff Brode said. “They scored nine runs, you can’t defend walks. The defense gets sort of frustrated, they get lazy then you start having mistakes out there.”
Frankfort opened the game with back-to-back walks before Cam Lynch hit an RBI single to center. It added a run on a balk with the bases loaded.
With two runners on and no outs, Noah Houdersheldt hit a two-run single to left to extend the Falcons lead to 4-0.
“We’re patient at the plate,” Miller said. “When you’re patient at the plate, you get good pitches to hit. We had a couple walks, we waited for pitches to hit. Once we got pitches to hit, we hit them hard and scored a bunch of runs.”
Noah Raines hit an RBI single to center for the fifth run.
After facing nine batters and not recording an out, Fort Hill’s starter Shane Welsh exited the game. He allowed three hits, five runs, four walks with no strikeouts.
“In Shane’s defense, this is the first time in two years he’s been on the mound,” Brode said. “He just said he couldn’t get comfortable out there. He didn’t feel right.”
Owen Seifarth entered. After a rough first two innings, allowing seven hits and five runs, he allowed one run and two hits in the next two innings. He went four innings and struck out one batter.
“Owen never played high school baseball until this year,” Brode said. “I thought Owen did well coming in for it being his second game of baseball in years.”
Lanson Orndorf added to Frankfort’s lead with a three-run double to left field. Two batters later, Lynch hit an RBI double to left center.
Lynch finished 3 for 3 with a single, double, triple and a walk. He was a home run shy of the cycle.
“We have to have Cam play well,” Miller said. “If Cam’s playing well, we’re playing well. He’s a big cog in the wheel for us. He had two hits in the first inning, drove in a couple runs. In that first inning, he had two big time hits.”
The Falcons led 9-0 after the top of the first inning. They added another run in the second inning on a RBI single by Jacob Nething. A second run scored after two Fort Hill errors.
Nathan Farrell recorded Fort Hill’s first hit in the second inning on a single to center field. The next two Sentinels were retired in order.
“He was hurt last year, but when he came in he played really well,” Brode said. “He can hit, he’s gonna put the ball in play. That’s what we need to do.”
Frankfort led 11-0 after two innings and added one more run in the third inning. Uriah Cutter hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in a run.
The Sentinels recorded one hit in each of the next two innings by Welsh and Kaden Sharpless. However, both were stranded at first base.
“We got a few hits, but can’t get the timely hit when we needed it,” Brode said. “That’s just the game of baseball.”
Tanner Wertz drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the fifth, but Fort Hill’s next three batters were retired in order to end the game.
The Falcons combined for 10 hits while the Sentinels had three.
Houdersheldt and Noah Raines each had two hits for Frankfort.
“He’s really been getting it done the last two games,” Miller said of Raines. “He struggled early, he’s starting to put the ball in play. He’s so fast, once he’s on he scores runs.”
Orndorf pitched a complete game allowing three hits and one walk with six strikeouts. He also went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.
“He pitched a great game,” Miller said. “I think his pitch count was below 50 through five innings. He was efficient, did a great job for us. He’s gonna be big for us and he’s gonna have to be. I thought the defense played really well behind him too.”
Logan Vanmeter pitched a scoreless fifth for the Sentinels, allowing one walk.
Fort Hill hosts Northern on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Hot Stove Complex. Frankfort hosts Grafton on Friday at 5 p.m.
“You gotta play defense against Phil (Carr),” Brode said. “If they get a guy on early, he’s gonna bunt and make you play defense. They pitch well, they’re gonna throw strikes. We need to play better defense and pitch better tomorrow.”
