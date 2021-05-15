FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Logan Kinser drove in the go-ahead run, and Brady Whitacre tossed a complete game to lead Frankfort to a 4-3 win over Fairmont Senior on the road Saturday.
Tied at 3-all in the top of the fifth, Kinser cracked a double to center field to score Jansen Moreland and give the Falcons a one-run advantage.
Whitacre then held the Polar Bears scoreless the final three frames to get Frankfort back to .500 at 5-5. Whitacre was the winning arm after allowing three runs on seven hits in seven innings pitched, striking out eight and walking two.
Kyle Brubaker was tabbed with the loss. He gave up all four runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 frames.
Moreland, Tyler White and Andrew Lynch all tallied two hits to lead the Falcons. White drove in two runs on first-inning triple. Lynch, Ben Nestor and Andy Westfall each knocked two-baggers.
Peyton Clark plated Frankfort’s other run on a fourth-inning hit.
Fairmont Senior was led offensively by Bryson Flowers, who was 2 for 3 out of the eight spot in the lineup. Five Polar Bears combined for their other five hits.
Frankfort is back in action on the road against Berkeley Springs today at 4:30 p.m.
Keyser 8 Berkeley Springs 5
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Keyser tallied two runs in the second, third and fourth innings and held off Berkeley Springs, 8-5, to end its three-game skid on Saturday.
Sammy Bradfield notched the go-ahead RBI via a third-inning double that broke a 2-2 deadlock, and Bradfield came around on an RBI groundout by Logan Rotruck to make it 4-2.
After blanking the Indians in the bottom half, Keyser build a four-run lead after plating two more in the top of the fourth. Berkeley Springs was as close at 7-5 going into the sixth, but Bradfield tripled to bring in an insurance run.
Noah Broadwater held Berkeley Springs scoreless the final two frames to secure the victory. Broadwater was the winning pitcher allowing two runs, one earned, and striking out five in 3 2/3 innings out of the pen.
The freshman starred at the plate too, knocking a double and triple to finish 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs out of the lead-off spot.
Bradfield batted 2 for 4 with two ribbies, and Darrick Broadwater, Seth Healy, Konner Bennett and Andrew Rotruck all reached safely once. Healy’s hit was a double.
Bennett got the start for Keyser, allowing three runs on just one hit in 3 1/3 frames of work, striking out four and walking five.
Cole Oursler picked up the loss for Berkeley Springs after relinquishing seven runs, five earned, in four innings.
Chance Swink led the Indians with two hits to score three runners. Oursler had two RBIs on a hit.
Keyser (5-6) hosts East Fairmont today at 5:30 p.m.
