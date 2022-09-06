LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Frankfort cross country dominated at the Bear Mountain River Run in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
The Frankfort boys paced the field and took the team title with an impressive 30 points, finishing 73 points less than the second-place team of Willamsport. The Frankfort girls finished in fifth place out of 22 schools competing.
It was a big day for the teams, as 24 athletes achieved personal records.
In the boys race, Garrett Ferguson won the title in a time of 15:53. He was closely followed behind by teammate Kent Niland in third place in a personal record time of 16:10.
Other top 10 finishers were Luke Duncan in sixth place in a personal record time of 16:28, and Ryan Hughes in eighth place in a personal record of 16:45. Frankfort’s Landyn Sell medaled by finishing 13th in 17:07. Rounding out the varsity was Zane Nelson in 21st place in a personal record time of 17:40, and Timothy Umstead in 30th place in a personal record 18:18. The boys team is currently 30-1.
In the girls race, Addison Lease led the girls to their fifth-place finish by medaling in 19th place in a time of 21:27. Following closely behind during the race was Brooke Jacobs in 23rd place in a personal best 21:41.
Freshman Paisley Raines ran a personal record time of 23:32 to finish in 36th place. Addison Tharp finished 49th in 24:21, and Phoebe Weaver finished in 52nd place in a personal record time of 24:28. Rounding out the varsity was Bailey Harris in 66th in a personal best 25:24, and Olivia Reineke in 75th place with a time of 26:19. The girls team record is currently 19-9.
Frankfort will compete Saturday at the Frankfort Invitational in Short Gap, West Virginina, starting at 10 a.m.
