CARY, N.C. — Frankfort's boys cross country team placed third in the Adidas XC Challenge held in Cary, North Carolina.
The Falcons boys and girls teams combined to set 21 personal records at the event. The boys event had 41 schools participating while the girls event had 33 teams.
In the 5000-meter run, Garrett Ferguson set a Frankfort school record with a 15:32. He finished in 17th place out of 295 competitors. Kent Niland recorded the second-fastest time in school history with a 15:44. Ferguson, Niland, Landyn Sell, Zane Nelson, Ryan Hughes and Timothy Umstead all set personal-record times.
Duncan finished with a 16:32 while Seil finished in 16:37. Hughes ran a 16:43 while Nelson ran a 17:13. Umstead finished with a 17:51.
The girls team finished in 27th place as a team. Addison Lease led the team with a 20:36. Brooke Jacobs, Paisley Raines, Addison Tharp, Phoebe Weaver and Izzy McKenzie all set personal bests. Jacobs finished with a 21:35 while Raines had a 21:53. Tharp ran a 23:02 while Weaver finished with a 24:27. McKenzie finished in 25:22. Bailey Harris also competed and timed a 26:55.
The JV Falcons boys team placed 14th overall. Aden Raines set a personal best with a 18:19. The JV girls were led by Brianna Kelly in a personal record time of 25:06.
