ONA, W.Va. — Despite missing their top runner in sophomore Garrett Ferguson, Frankfort continued to do at the state meet what it has done all season as a team: Win.
The Falcons placed three in the top 10 and finished with five in the top 20 to edge Fairmont Senior 54-59 for the West Virginia Class AA state cross country championship on Saturday at Cabell-Midland High School.
The Falcons' Xander Shoemake, a senior, was the team's top finisher, crossing the line in sixth place in 17:01.84. Right behind him was teammate Anthony Sanders, another senior, and junior Peyton Slider, taking seventh and eighth, respectively, in 17:04.84 and 17:06.91.
Fairmont Senior took the overall boys and girls individual titles with Logan Zuchelli breaking the tape in 15:57.57. The Polar Bears' Lydia Falkenstein, a sophomore, won in 19:21.65. Frankfort freshman Addison Lease crossed in 14th place in 21:30.76.
The Fairmont Senior girls also finished with 59 points, beating Winfield's 65 by 16 points. Philip Barbour finished third with 75.
Winfield scored 79 to finish third in the boys meet as Matthew Scheneberg and Brayden Marshall took second and third place behind Zuchelli.
Frankfort senior Christian Cimaglia crossed the line in 18th place (17:39.47) and sophomore Landyn Sell was 19th (17:41.12).
The Falcons' Steven Kent Niland was just ahead of Keyser's Trenton Denne to finish 22nd in 17:54.23. Denne was 23rd (18:00.47). Kent Niland and Denne are both sophomores.
