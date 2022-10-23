GRAFTON, W.Va. — Frankfort’s boys cross country team won their third consecutive West Virginia Class AA, Region 1 championship on Thursday at West Grafton Elementary in Grafton, West Virginia.
Garrett Ferguson won his second individual regional title finishing in 15:51. Kent Niland ran shoulder to shoulder with Ferguson until the final hill. He finished runner-up for the second consecutive year with a 16:09.
East Fairmont’s Nathaniel Stuck and Weir’s Joshua Duffy finished in third and fourth place respectively with times of 16:43 and 16:47. Luke Duncan of the Falcons finished in fifth place with a 16:53. Keyser’s Trenton Dunne qualified for states with a sixth-place finish and a time of 16:57.
Ryan Hughes finished in ninth at 17:05 to place four Frankfort boys in the All-Region honors. The Falcons record improved to 219-6. Frankfort will be the top seed heading into the state meet on Saturday at Cabell-Midland High in Ona, West Virginia.
The Frankfort girls team finished in fourth place behind Fairmont, Philip Barbour and East Fairmont. The Falcons only trailed the Bees by two points. By not finishing in the top three, Frankfort did not qualify for states.
However, Addison Lease and Brooke Jacobs did qualify for states as individuals. Lease was the runner-up with a 20:16 while Jacobs finished 11th. Addison Tharp set a personal record with a 22:10. Brianna Kelly also set a personal best with a 23:52.
The Frankfort girls team finished with a record of 104-53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.