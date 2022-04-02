SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Facing a seven-run deficit in the first inning, Frankfort came back to beat Fairmont Senior, 11-8, on Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons also led the second game of the day 9-1 over Berkeley Springs after three innings, but that matchup was suspended due to darkness. It will be continued when the teams meet up in Morgan County on April 29.
"For the regional that's huge, because we're currently 3-0 in the region," Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. "We line up our pitching for the weekend for these regional games."
The Falcons responded to the hole against the Polar Bears with five runs in the bottom half of the first. Fairmont Senior added a run in the third, and Frankfort trimmed its deficit to 8-7 following a two-run, inside-the-park homer off the bat of Peyton Clark.
Frankfort tied it up in the fifth when Andrew Lynch drew a bases-loaded walk, and Clark struck a go-ahead sacrifice fly to give the Falcons the lead for food. Jesse Hockaday plated a pair of insurance runs with a two-out single later in the frame.
Lynch picked up the win for Frankfort out of the pen, tossing 4 1/3 scoreless innings in which he allowed just three hits, walked none and struck out three.
"Andrew shut them down the rest of the way," Miller said.
Clark finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run, Hockaday was 2 for 4 with three ribbies and a run, and Tyler White was 2 for 3 with a double, driving in one and scoring one himself.
Fairmont Senior's Gavin Blair hit a two-run home run in the first inning and he also roped a double. Evan Dennison tallied three base knocks.
The victory is Frankfort's third in four games, and the Falcons put themselves in position to add another win leading Berkeley Springs by eight runs entering the fourth of the suspended game.
Following an 0-3 start, Frankfort (3-4) is starting to find its footing.
"At the beginning of the season, basketball went pretty deep," Miller said. "So we didn't have two of our top three guys. They weren't being able to throw bullpens, so we had to start slow. We had short counts on them, and we just couldn't get deep into games with them."
The Falcons are at Moorefield (2-4) today at 6 p.m.
Jefferson 5, No. 3 Southern 4
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — No. 3 Southern took a lead into the seventh but fell to powerhouse Jefferson on Saturday afternoon.
Tanner Haskiell hit a two-out double in the bottom of the sixth to give the Rams the lead, 4-3.
Yet, with the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh, Ryan Hefner singled to left to score one, and a second run crossed on an error by the left fielder to give Jefferson (8-1) the win.
The defeat spoiled an impressive start by left-handed pitcher Isaac Upole, a West Virginia University signee, who allowed three runs (one earned) in six innings pitched with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Haskiell was credited with the loss after allowing two unearned runs in the seventh.
At the plate, Haskiell went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Catcher Will Moon was 2 for 4 with a triple and a run, and Upole was 2 for 2 with a ribbie and two runs.
Other than that trio at the top of the order, the fourth through ninth spots in the line-up combined to hit 0-18 with nine strikeouts.
Hefner and Connor Bailey had two hits each to lead Jefferson offensively. Southern out-hit Jefferson, 7-5, but had three more errors, 4-1, that proved costly.
Jefferson starting pitcher Sam Roberts allowed four runs, all earned, on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched with 10 Ks and three free passes. Griffin Horowicz was the winning pitcher after getting one out in the seventh.
Southern (1-2) is at Petersburg (1-5) tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
Northern 15, Albert Gallatin 0
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Luke Ross pitched a no-hitter, and Northern crushed Albert Gallatin on Saturday afternoon.
Ross needed just 68 pitches to get three five hitless frames, walking two and striking out six to help push the Huskies to 3-1 on the season. Northern plated three runs in the second, seven in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth during the run-rule romp.
Chance Ritchey continued his torrid stretch, doubling twice and singling, and he drove in a run and scored twice himself. Connor Lawson had a three-hit day too, Kellen Hinebaugh tallied a single and a double and Ross hit a two-bagger.
Northern scored its 15 runs on 13 hits and committed no errors. Albert Gallatin made three defensive miscues.
Northern is at Mountain Ridge (4-0) today at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.