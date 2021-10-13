MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — In a mirror image of last season’s 21-20 Frankfort victory over Spring Mills in overtime, the Falcons were on the short end of the stick, falling to the Cardinals by the same margin last Friday night.
It wasn’t in overtime, though the game appeared to be headed that way. After Frankfort scored a touchdown late in the contest, instead of kicking the PAT and going to overtime on the road, Falcons head coach Kevin Whiteman elected to go for two and the win.
Running back Peyton Clark, who finished with 70 yards and two scores, gave his best effort but came up just feet short.
Spring Mills was led by Keon Mills, who exploded for a game-high 190 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Luke Robinette had eight carries for 86 yards to top Frankfort, adding 1 of 3 passing for 40 yards on a completion to David Holsinger. Joel Myers accounted for 62 rushing yards, and Landon Kinser added 20 yards and a TD.
Frankfort (4-3), losers of three straight, are on a bye this week.
