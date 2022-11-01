ONA, W.Va. — Frankfort’s boys cross country team continued their incredible season by placing themselves in historic fashion at the state meet by winning the Class AA title with a historically low score of 33 points at Cabell Midland High School.
This was the sixth lowest team score in state history and the lowest in Class AA.
Frankfort also put four athletes on the All-State podium tying a record amount by any school. The Falcons were led by runner-up Kent Niland in a time of 16:09. Niland battled fellow teammate Garrett Ferguson to the finish as Ferguson finished in third place in a time of 16:24.
The blue wave continued as Luke Duncan followed closely behind to finish fourth in 16:42. Sophomore Ryan Hughes kicked hard to the finish to hold onto his 10th-place finish in 17:18.
The All-state honors were Ferguson’s fourth, Niland’s second, Duncan’s first, and Hughes’ first.
Zane Nelson finished 16th in 17:30 to help the boys score 33 points. Landyn Sell finished 18th in 17:41 and Timothy Umstead was 26th in 18:05.
A complete team effort was given as Frankfort placed all seven runners in the top 26.
Individually, Paw Paw sophomore Donovan Tanouye became an All-State finisher in third with a time of 17:06 in Class A. Keyser’s Trenton Denne finished 14th in 17:27 in the AA race and Hampshire’s Mason Cardamone finished 70th in 19:06 in the Class AAA race.
In the girls’ Class AA race, Frankfort’s Addison Lease finished ninth in 20:47 to become a 2-time All-State runner. She was followed by teammate Brooke Jacobs at 22nd in a time of 22:17.
In the Class AAA race, Hampshire took 10th overall led by freshman Bailey Nichols’ 34th-place finish in 21:22. Nichols was followed by sophomore Giovanna Matthews in 46th place (22:08) and junior Peyton Asbury finished 56th (22:46). Fellow seniors Katlyn Dice and Emalee Bradley finished in 76th and 82nd, respectively, in 23:57 and 24:24. Junior Ambrielle Odom finished in 84th (24:35) and freshman Elowyn Boward finished 87th (25:11).
The Frankfort coaching staff was recognized as the 2022 West Virginia Boys Cross Country Coaching Staff of the Year.
The Frankfort boys will compete Nov. 26 at the Nike Cross Country Regionals in Cary, North Carolina.
