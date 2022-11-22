CARY N.C. — The Frankfort boys cross county team will compete on Saturday at the Nike Southeast Cross Country Championship in Cary, North Carolina.
The race consists of the top 35 teams in the Southeast region that includes the states south of Maryland down to Florida and also includes West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
The top two teams in the Southeast race automatically qualify and four additional teams can qualify as wild cards for the national meet in Portland, Oregon on December 3.
Due to sanction restrictions, the Falcons will be listed as the Short Gap Flyers.
The team is made up of seniors Luke Duncan, Garrett Ferguson, Kent Niland, Landyn Sell and Timothy Umstead 17:51. It also includes Junior Zane Nelson and sophomore Ryan Hughes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.