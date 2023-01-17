SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Tyson Spencer and Cam Lynch combined for 34 points, and Frankfort dominated Clay County from the onset to win 59-28 on Monday at Lincoln High School.
Frankfort opened to a 15-5 lead after one, extending it to 31-13 by halftime and 50-23 after three. Spencer scored a game-high 18 points, closely followed by Lynch's 16. Jeremiah Babo and Jake Layton chipped in seven and six points, respectively.
The Falcons sunk six 3-pointers to Clay's two — Lynch hit three treys, Spencer drilled two and Jake Layton buried one.
Clay County was led by Landon Williams, who scored nine points. Micah Osborne added seven.
Frankfort hosts Petersburg (4-5) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.