MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Andrew Lynch mashed three hits to plate three, as Frankfort used a big fourth inning to crush Martinsburg, 7-1, on the road Saturday.
Lynch had the game’s big hit, roping a double with the bases-loaded, and both Brady Whitacre and Jansen Moreland tallied two hits apice. The Falcons outhit the Bulldogs, 10-7.
Frankfort opened up the contest with an early lead scoring one in the top half of the first. The Falcons burst the game open following a four-run fourth and two-run fifth to go up 7-0. Martinsburg got one back in the fifth but neither team scored again.
Ben Nestor started and picked up the win for the Falcons after striking out six in four innings pitched, and Peyton Clark picked up the save with three innings of work to secure the six-run opening-game victory.
Matthew Asanovich, Jordan Canby and Shyne Knotts had two hits each for Martinsburg in the loss.
Frankfort (1-0) next has a road double-header with powerhouse Jefferson on Saturday. First pitch is at 12 p.m.
Northern 18 Turkeyfoot 0
ACCIDENT — Northern pushed across seven runs in the opening frame to cruise past Turkeyfoot Friday for its second straight win to open up the season.
The Huskies crossed their first run of the contest with an Isaac Bittinger RBI single to score Jake Rush. Jamison Warnick recorded an RBI double with two outs to keep the inning alive, and Mason Brenneman hit in another for Northern’s final tally of the 7-0 start.
Chance Ritchey added to the onslaught with a run-scoring single in the second, and Levi Kennell plated a pair with a double as Northern scored four more to enter the third inning up 11-0.
Landon Broadwater roped a bases-clearing double in the third, and the Huskies added four more in the fourth to win pulling away.
Starter Zach Hallenbeck, Rush, Brenneman, Logan Miller and Came Friend each logged an inning of work to combine for the shutout.
Northern (2-0) is at home against Keyser on Tuesday with varsity starting at 4 p.m. and jayvee to follow.
Northern JV 15 Southern JV 0
ACCIDENT — Northern defeated Southern in junior varsity action at home on Saturday.
Ethan Sebold struck out six in four innings pitched, and Kyle Broadwater pitched a perfect fifth striking out the side.
Easton Rhoten belted a homer, double and single for three RBIs. Ethan Sebold, Alex Knauff and Connor Lawson each slashed two singles apiece.
Warnick had an infield single for Southern’s only hit.
