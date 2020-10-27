SHORT GAP, W.Va. — With four runners placing in the top 10, host Frankfort captured its first Region 1 cross country championship last week and as a result will be heavily favored to win the state championship on Saturday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona, West Virginia.
Fairmont Senior won the girls region title.
The top ranked Falcons boys team dominated the field and remained undefeated. The Polar Bear girls won the team title by a slim three-point margin over Philip Barbour.
Fairmont Senior’s Logan Zuchelli won the boys regional title in a course record time of 17:10, while East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher won the girls crown in a time of 21:15. Both individuals will be favored to win the individual titles on Saturday.
In the boys race, Fairmont Senior was the runner-up and East Fairmont took third qualifying both for the state meet.
Fairmont Senior’s Tyler Hayes followed Zuchelli for second. Frankfort took the next three spots with Garrett Ferguson in third, Xander Shoemake fourth, and Peyton Slider fifth. Oak Glen’s Konnor Allison was sixth followed by the Falcons’ Kent Niland in seventh, East Fairmont’s Drew Moore was eighth, Keyser’s Trenton Denne ninth and East Fairmont’s Joshua McPherson was 10th to round out the All-Region awards.
Frankfort’s Landyn Sell finished in 11th place to achieve the automatic qualifier award.
In the girls race, Philip Barbour was second and East Fairmont third to qualify as a team.
Frankfort narrowly missed qualifying by finishing in fourth. Keyser finished eighth.
Fairmont Senior’s Lydia Falkenstein took second, Philip Barbour’s Audrey Williams was third while Oak Glen’s Sophia Arner took fourth. North Marion’s Taylor Hess finished in fifth, Berkeley Springs’ Audrey Helmick sixth, Philip Barbour’s Jaycee Everson seventh, Fairmont Senior’s Sophia Tomana eighth, Berkeley Springs’ Belle Harvey ninth and Fairmont Senior’s Taylor Kendziora finished 10th to round out the All-Region awards.
Frankfort’s Addison Lease finished 11th while Oak Glen’s Kennedy McGeehan finished in 12th to qualify for the state meet.
Complete results can be found in today’s scoreboard section on Page 3B.
