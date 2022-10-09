PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Hayden Whetsel scored a hat trick and assisted on two more goals to guide Frankfort to a 7-1 victory over Petersburg on Saturday.
Cam Lynch, Carson Suesse and Landon Davis also scored for the Falcons, who led 4-0 at halftime. Jake Layton made six saves in goal for Frankfort.
Frankfort improved to 11-2-1 with the victory but fell one spot to No. 4 in the Area Top 5 after falling to Hampshire, 4-1, on Tuesday. The Trojans moved up one spot to No. 3.
Frankfort hosts Calvary Christian (13-5) on Monday at 3:30 p.m. The Eagles, who moved into the area poll this week, have won eight straight games, seven of which were shutouts.
