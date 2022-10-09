Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures around 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North-central and western Maryland, portions of northern and central Virginia, and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&